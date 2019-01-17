It's Been 3 Years Since The First Money Diary, So We Caught Up With Some Of Our Fave NYC Diarists

In March of 2017, we published the Money Diary of a finance VP making $230,000 per year. In it, she went to a kickboxing class, furniture shopping, and got drinks with her coworkers.

Are you still at the same job? Has your salary changed at all?

"I changed jobs a few months ago, and I'm now working at a mid-size bank. Financially, the biggest difference is that I am working on salary again, instead of commission. My salary is now $175,000, plus a guaranteed $25,000 bonus and a discretionary bonus. Though I don't know what my discretionary bonus will be, I expect it to be multiple five-figures. Salary wise, it's a lot more regular than working on commission, and it's made it easier to budget."

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"Writing a Money Diary was really insightful, and I'd recommend anyone do it even if they don't want it to be published, purely for their own knowledge. I had no idea where my money was going, and it's so important for young adults to know this in order to start planning for their financial futures.

"I also learned that the commenters will look for any reason to excoriate the OP! In my case, it was because they didn't deem that I donated enough money. I did not include my annual expenses in my original writing, as I only included monthly expenses. I donated multiple four-figures that year to charity. (Probably still not good enough for some people, but hey! It is what it is.)

"Since writing a Money Diary, I've actually started keeping notes on what I'm spending my money on daily. Not in as much detail, but as notes in my planner. Every week, I note how much money I spend, and I've been trying to get it down."

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"Since my diary, I've had a lot of personal travel I've had to do. I'm at that age where my friends are starting to get married, and it's been a challenge to budget for various weddings and bachelorette parties, especially since they all have involved travel for me.

"Additionally, I am working on paying down some housing related debt (not my mortgage). I don't think I got into this in my Money Diary, but I borrowed some money from my parents for the down payment on my apartment, which I am paying them back for now.

"Additionally...I'm in the midst of applying to business school! It's an incredibly stressful and expensive process. Applications cost ~$250 per school and the GMAT costs $250 each time to take it. I also took GMAT classes and then hired a tutor. All in all, the cost of applying to school ended up being about $6,000 ($1,550 to apply, $750 to take the GMAT, $1,700 for GMAT classes, and about $2,000 on a private tutor). Insane! Obviously, I fully expect to get excoriated for this as well, but to me it was worth it. I could afford it in the sense that I wasn't going to have to live off of ramen, but it was a solid chunk of change that I had to pay for upfront. Timing was an issue for me because I didn't fully commit to applying to business school until March of last year. Applications for round one are generally due in September, plus I ended up leaving my job and starting a new one in the summer. I was juggling a lot in 2018! I ended up applying in round two (which is generally due in early January). My tutor helped me a ton to get the score that I wanted to get in the time that I needed to get it done (which was my main constraint).

"Ahead of (hopefully) getting into business school, I've started thinking a lot about my finances because I won't be working for two years...which means I will be making $0 for two years. So I've been trying to save money ahead of that. I'm bringing a lot of my own meals to work and not spending on purchases I don't need. My friends are planning a trip to Europe this summer that I'll probably have to bow out of because I'm trying to save, and there's a chance I'll skip out on one or two bachelorette parties I'm invited to this year. I haven't committed yet either way — I'm still trying to weigh it out."