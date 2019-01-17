It's Been 3 Years Since The First Money Diary, So We Caught Up With Some Of Our Fave NYC Diarists

Today, January 17, 2019, marks the third anniversary of Money Diaries! Once a fledging idea borne of a dinner party conversation about the taboo nature of money, over the last three years, we've published over 1,000 diaries from all 50 states and around the globe, garnered a loyal (and sometimes, er, judge-y) commentariat, inspired a whole gamut of copycat series (ahem), published a book, and, most importantly, stayed true to our mission of normalizing conversations around the not-always-glamorous and sometimes super uncomfortable topic of money.

It all started with our first diarist, the designer living in Brooklyn who went on back-to-back dates and spent some of her money during the week on beauty products, cat food, and pizza. Since then, we've published diaries featuring incomes of all levels and jobs across all industries, the common denominator always being: receipts can tell you a lot about a person.

We get most of our submissions from NYC diarists, and we're always sure to publish at least one NYC diary per week, so to commemorate this occasion, we thought we'd check back in with some of our favorites from the Big Apple.

In November of 2016, we published the Money Diary of a woman working in fashion development who spent some of her money during the week on a tattoo and lived with her boyfriend in Flatbush.

Are you still at the same job? Has your salary changed at all?

"I'm at the same job in the same role. I've gotten small yearly cost of living increases of about 2% in my salary, however my actual cost of monthly living has gone up almost 50%."

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"I've kept pretty good track of my day-to-day expenses for a while, so there weren't any real surprises. I check, organize, and analyze my purchases daily via Mint."

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"I've gotten married and had a kid since my Diary! Our wedding was small and cheap-ish for an NYC event (50 people — $9,500 including rings, outfits, food, venue, photographer, invites, and decorations). Our rent went up $400, my husband and baby are now on my insurance plan, and we're paying for part-time daycare (which costs half of our monthly rent). I also aggressively started paying down my student loans and eventually cashed out my stocks to pay it all off so that we could focus on paying for daycare instead. I don't know how anyone in NYC has more than one kid!"

In March of 2017, we published the Money Diary of a finance VP making $230,000 per year. In it, she went to a kickboxing class, furniture shopping, and got drinks with her coworkers.

Are you still at the same job? Has your salary changed at all?

"I changed jobs a few months ago, and I'm now working at a mid-size bank. Financially, the biggest difference is that I am working on salary again, instead of commission. My salary is now $175,000, plus a guaranteed $25,000 bonus and a discretionary bonus. Though I don't know what my discretionary bonus will be, I expect it to be multiple five-figures. Salary wise, it's a lot more regular than working on commission, and it's made it easier to budget."

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"Writing a Money Diary was really insightful, and I'd recommend anyone do it even if they don't want it to be published, purely for their own knowledge. I had no idea where my money was going, and it's so important for young adults to know this in order to start planning for their financial futures.

"I also learned that the commenters will look for any reason to excoriate the OP! In my case, it was because they didn't deem that I donated enough money. I did not include my annual expenses in my original writing, as I only included monthly expenses. I donated multiple four-figures that year to charity. (Probably still not good enough for some people, but hey! It is what it is.)

"Since writing a Money Diary, I've actually started keeping notes on what I'm spending my money on daily. Not in as much detail, but as notes in my planner. Every week, I note how much money I spend, and I've been trying to get it down."

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"Since my diary, I've had a lot of personal travel I've had to do. I'm at that age where my friends are starting to get married, and it's been a challenge to budget for various weddings and bachelorette parties, especially since they all have involved travel for me.

"Additionally, I am working on paying down some housing related debt (not my mortgage). I don't think I got into this in my Money Diary, but I borrowed some money from my parents for the down payment on my apartment, which I am paying them back for now.

"Additionally...I'm in the midst of applying to business school! It's an incredibly stressful and expensive process. Applications cost ~$250 per school and the GMAT costs $250 each time to take it. I also took GMAT classes and then hired a tutor. All in all, the cost of applying to school ended up being about $6,000 ($1,550 to apply, $750 to take the GMAT, $1,700 for GMAT classes, and about $2,000 on a private tutor). Insane! Obviously, I fully expect to get excoriated for this as well, but to me it was worth it. I could afford it in the sense that I wasn't going to have to live off of ramen, but it was a solid chunk of change that I had to pay for upfront. Timing was an issue for me because I didn't fully commit to applying to business school until March of last year. Applications for round one are generally due in September, plus I ended up leaving my job and starting a new one in the summer. I was juggling a lot in 2018! I ended up applying in round two (which is generally due in early January). My tutor helped me a ton to get the score that I wanted to get in the time that I needed to get it done (which was my main constraint).

"Ahead of (hopefully) getting into business school, I've started thinking a lot about my finances because I won't be working for two years...which means I will be making $0 for two years. So I've been trying to save money ahead of that. I'm bringing a lot of my own meals to work and not spending on purchases I don't need. My friends are planning a trip to Europe this summer that I'll probably have to bow out of because I'm trying to save, and there's a chance I'll skip out on one or two bachelorette parties I'm invited to this year. I haven't committed yet either way — I'm still trying to weigh it out."

In August of 2017, we published the Money Diary of a social media manager making $90,000 per year. In it, she received a call from her mother informing her that her grandfather had passed away. She spent the rest of the week surrounded by friends and loved ones before flying home for the funeral.

Are you still at the same job? Has your salary changed at all?

"I am in the same job, but had a weird situation where I'm currently making $5,000 less than I was before. I was originally hired as a contract employee and was asked to come full-time (yay!), but apparently this switch decreases your salary (boo!). I was so shocked that this is a normal thing, but I asked around and found out it's because of the additional benefits the company offers — 401(k) matching, PTO, transit, etc. (I had insurance through my contract agency, though.)

"I was originally offered a $65,000 salary (ummm no), which I negotiated to $75,000, and a few months later brought a new job offer to my boss and was able to leverage that to get to $85,000, which is the number I'm at now. I'm hoping for another bump in March during reviews (the offer I turned down was $100,000), and will have to seriously consider my options if I don't get it. It was all a really good learning experience, though!

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"Well, it was a weird week when I wrote it, but the one thing I learned was that the 'emergency' stash I always keep is SO IMPORTANT. I didn't know I would need to book a last-minute flight, and thank goodness I had the funds on hand."

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"My expenses really haven't changed (although my mom does charge me $50 for my phone bill instead of $40 now), but I have been getting into investing. It's so unnecessarily complicated, and I'm really trying to figure out the best moves to make before I'm 30. I'm maxing out my 401(k), HSA, and Roth IRA, which adds up to a LOT of money every year.

"Also, my grandfather had a beautiful service, and I was so lucky to be home with my family for it. I got teary re-reading my diary! Still miss him a lot. On a lighter note (LITERALLY), I am off the medication that made my period so heavy!!! It's really a huge life improvement."

In September of 2017, we ran the Money Diary  of a program manager who made $78,000 per year. In it, she studied for the GMAT and attended a friend's wedding.

Are you still at the same job? Has your salary changed at all?

"I left my job back in March 2018! I luckily was accepted into a top business school program that began last August. I haven't had a salary since last April (thanks, severance!), so I've been living off savings, credit cards, and student loans. It's pretty stressful to give up an income, but I should have a paid internship for the summer and significantly increase my earning potential after graduation (fingers crossed)."

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"I was most surprised by comments regarding my wedding gift purchase. I thought ~$100 was standard, but I guess not!"

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"Business school is EXPENSIVE. I received some scholarship funding to offset the amount in loans I have to borrow, but it is still an investment. My spending now is limited to my rent, groceries, and cheap beer. That said, I did just spring for a flight to Japan for a spring break trip...

"But I'm happy to say that going back to school has been going really well. I finally feel like I'm on the right track career-wise, and I'm becoming generally more confident and less socially anxious."

In November 2018, we ran the Money Diary of a senior director working in tech who makes $220,000 plus a ~$30,000 bonus per year (and about $400,000 per year when combined with her husband's income). In it, she pays tickets to Mean Girls on Broadway and renews her passport in preparation for her wedding anniversary trip to Europe.

Are you still at the same job? Has your income changed at all?

"Yes, still at the same job. We've had a lot of organizational restructuring in the last few months, though, and I stepped up to take on more responsibility, so I now manage two teams. I'm currently proving myself and learning as I go, since the other team I took on is a non-technical team, and the experience has been simultaneously challenging and yet SO fulfilling. Things are going well so far, and I will be asking for a promotion and a raise at my next review in a few months. I've already been working towards this for a while now, so these organizational changes just propelled it forward."

What did you learn from writing a Money Diary?

"Since I wrote my MD, my company started a 401(k) program. They don't match contributions, but the comments on my MD inspired me to max it out, which means my take-home pay is around $2,000 less per month. I knew that was something I should do, so thanks commenters for the tip!

"I didn't think I was a big spender, but the comments made me reevaluate that from another perspective. Writing the Money Diary also inspired me to have several 'no spend days' a week, and sometimes I internally kind of laugh on those days and think to myself: 'Today would be so boring for my diary, I wonder what the commenters would say.'"

Any life updates since we heard from you last?

"We bought an apartment! We've been saving for a down payment for around three years, and we finally found a spot we liked enough to buy. I wasn't ever sure if we could truly pull it off — down payments are insane in NYC and you have to prove so much liquidity and other things, so it seemed like a pipe dream, but we did it! The entire process was eye-opening — I had expected it to be a ton of work, but somehow still underestimated that, and had to get approved for a mortgage at lightning speed over the holidays in order to secure the deal. I wasn't expecting there to be so much competition!

"Since then, we started saving even more aggressively. I am happy to report that since my Diary, I haven't bought a single coffee or lunch out during the week (my YOLO Fridays are now tuna fish Fridays...it's as exciting as it sounds) and have only been having one weekend takeout meal a month. I also started walking to work, even in the cold, to save on metro fare. After a stressful week, all I want to do is order Seamless and veg with Netflix, but then I just open my bank app and look at the gaping hole where my savings used to be and it brings me right back to reality, and I make something work. Frozen Trader Joe's cauliflower pizza crusts have been a good weekend go-to, in addition to TJ's frozen turkey burgers on a salad. We're also doing some renovations on the place before we officially move in, so that's kind of stressful too — both the process as well as paying two rents for a little bit. But it's also been kind of fun to pick out the things we want.

"The apartment and all the changes at work have been a lot to handle at once, but I've started proactively going to weekly yoga (free with my gym membership) and trying to remember to breathe more. I know that with the promotion I'm looking for, it's going to mean later nights at the office and more weird hours as I try and manage offshore teams across time zones, but that is a tradeoff I feel ready to make."

