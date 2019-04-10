What's actually going on in that cryptic black hole photo?

"We have now seen the unseeable."

These are the words spoken by astrophysicist Avery Broderick on Wednesday morning, one of some 200 scientists of the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration who captured humanity's first image of a black hole — a zone of space so gravitationally powerful that whatever light falls in can't possibly escape. "Black holes are gravity run amok," said Broderick.

Yet, we now have a picture of "the unseeable."

More precisely, we can see a prominent ring of super-heated gas around the very edge of a black hole. This final boundary between space and the black hole, the point of no return, is called the "event horizon."

"What this brings to the table is the event horizon," astrophysicist Erin Macdonald, who had no role in the project, said in an interview. "It's the last possible point that we could see until you're so close to the black hole that nothing can escape."

So, although the black hole is itself invisible — a black mass that consumes light — we can see exactly where this giant spherical object begins, and where it lies.

The @ehtelescope team built an Earth-sized telescope by linking radio dishes around the world.

This particular black hole is "supermassive." It's located some 54 million light years away at the center of a galaxy us Earthlings call Messier 87, or M87. This black hole contains the mass of 6.5 billion suns, and is 38 billion kilometers across.

And its picture is scientifically priceless.

Before today, astrophysicists often called black holes "putative black holes," meaning something that's supposed or presumed to be a black hole. Not anymore.

"We learned that we don’t have to say 'putative black hole'," said Misty Bentz, an astrophysicist who researches black holes at Georgia State University. "We don’t have to couch it in those terms."

"The fact that we see the evidence of the event horizon means the thing we call a black hole actually exits in nature," added Bentz, who had no role in the collaboration.

"That’s something we didn’t know before today."

The event horizon

Without a clear view of the event horizon, we wouldn't have an image depicting a conspicuous, circular (though somewhat blurry) ring around the black hole. But what is an event horizon, actually?

The center of many, but not all, galaxies swirl with lots of matter, specifically gas. Inevitably, this hot gas rotates around the great black hole. This is the nature of gravity, somewhat similar to the way the moon orbits around a more massive Earth, explained Dong Lai, an astronomer and black hole expert at Cornell University. Gases get condensed as they speed around the black hole, and all this friction creates heat. "It's like moving your hands together in the wintertime," said Lai, who was also not involved in the project.

An illustration of a black hole surrounded by hot gas. This black hole is pulling in matter from a nearby star. More

Image: NASA / CXC / M.Weiss

The hottest, most squeezed, and compressed gas lies just at the edge of the event horizon. "Whenever you squeeze something down you end up heating it up — and hot gas glows," said Bentz, noting that the brightest gases will soon fall into the black hole. "It's the last little scream of the gas until we can't hear it scream anymore."