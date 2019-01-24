Here's what's brewing at Starbucks over the next year

You might still be writing 2018 instead of 2019, but for Starbucks, the new year began Oct. 1.

That gave the coffee giant a running start which included such news as the opening in October its first ever store staffed by workers who are partially or fully deaf and can communicate in American Sign Language, installing syringe disposal boxes and plans to put in anti-porn filters for customers using in-store WiFi.

But what about the key menu item Starbucks sells, drinks? According to the company, which released its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, the holiday season offerings had "positive customer reception."

Its beverages included the new Juniper Latte as well as Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Gingerbread Latte, Eggnog Latte and tuxedo-themed Black and White Hot Cocoa, Black and White Mocha and Black and White Frappuccino.

More: Ex-Sears CEO Eddie Lampert orchestrated 'scheme' to 'steal' Sears, creditors allege

More: Have $250K? Fly to space in an Under Armour spacesuit on Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic

More: Most expensive US home, a $238M NYC penthouse, reportedly sold to billionaire Ken Griffin

But that season is over for everyone — regardless of how your calendar looks like — so here's a look at what's coming in the future.

Be a barista

This spring, Starbucks is coming to your home and office, the company announced Thursday.

Its drinks will join Nestlé’s Nespresso and Dolce Gusto single-serve capsule systems. Included are the Starbucks, Seattle’s Best Coffee, Teavana, Starbucks VIA Instant and Torrefazione Italia packaged coffee and tea as well as Starbucks-branded K-Cup pods.

This move is the result of Nestlé’s paying $7.15 billion for the right to sell and market these products at supermarkets and other stores. The deal closed in August.

Delivery is here

Don't want to make your own coffee? No problem. On Tuesday, Starbucks started offering in San Francisco through Uber Eats and it plans to roll it out in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, D.C., in the coming weeks, with a trial also slated for London soon.

The coffee giant began testing delivery in Miami this past fall.

"Our partnership with Uber Eats is gaining momentum," CEO Kevin Johnson said during the analyst call on Thursday.

Delivery orders are charged a $2.49 fee, the company said. You're supposed to get your drink and food order within a half hour.

"It is somewhat of an open question how much demand there exists in the U.S. for this service," John Zolidis, president of Quo Vadis Capital, wrote in a note to investors, but added that delivery could drive sales and growth membership in the chain's customer loyalty program as well as increase use of the company's mobile-order-and-pay system.

Brrrr!

Starbucks said Thursday that customers are continuing to embrace its many cold beverages — iced espresso, draft Nitro beverages and refreshers, which are fruity cold drinks — all day long.

"The cold platform does extremely well for us," COO Roz Brewer said during Thursday's call.

That's not all the Nitro news. Starbucks plans to sell those drinks — so-named due to the infusion of nitrogen — in all its U.S. company-owned stores by the end of fiscal year 2019, Sept. 30. In the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended Dec. 31, Nitro expanded from one-third of those stores to 40 percent.

Expanding Cold Brew Nitro is one of several reasons RBC Capital Markets analyst David Palmer said he's expecting U.S. acceleration through fiscal year 2019. Other initiatives he cited include delivery, a sharper focus on beverage innovation and more effective marketing outside of the My Starbucks Rewards loyalty program.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Zlati Meyer on Twitter: @ZlatiMeyer

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Here's what's brewing at Starbucks over the next year