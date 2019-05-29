'We'd fill it:' Mitch McConnell blocked Obama Supreme Court pick but says he'd help Trump fill a vacancy

WASHINGTON – Mitch McConnell, who blocked Barack Obama's Supreme Court pick in 2016, during that year's presidential campaign, said he'd be fine helping to confirm Donald Trump's choice if an opening were to occur on the nation's high court in the 2020 election cycle.

"Uh, we'd fill it," the Senate majority leader from Kentucky responded with a wry smile Tuesday when asked about such a scenario during city chamber lunch in Paducah.

Three years ago, McConnell led the successful effort to obstruct Obama's choice of Merrick Garland, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

McConnell's reasoning at the time? It was important for the Senate to "give the people a voice in the filling of this vacancy" by waiting until the new president took office.

"The American people may well elect a president who decides to nominate Judge Garland for Senate consideration," he said. "The next president may also nominate someone very different. Either way, our view is this: Give the people a voice."

After hearing of McConnell's comments Tuesday in Paducah, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed McConnell as a "hypocrite" on Twitter.

"Anyone who believes he'd ever allow confirmation of a Dem President's nominee for SCOTUS is fooling themselves," he said in a tweet posted Tuesday night.

McConnell suggested in October that he would be open to filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2020, when Trump is up for re-election. The difference from 2016, when a Republican-controlled Senate blocked a Democratic president's nominee? Trump and the Senate, which confirms judges, are the same party, McConnell said last fall.

But McConnell never made that argument in 2016, when he wouldn't let the Senate even hold hearings on Garland. The only precedent the majority leader cited at the time was the "Biden rule."

In June 1992, then-Senate Judiciary Chair Joe Biden, D-Del., argued that if a vacancy were to occur on the Supreme Court within the next several months, President George H. W. Bush should wait until after the Nov. 3 election to nominate someone due to the rancorous political environment at the time.

In 2016, McConnell used Biden's argument, which was never formally adopted, to justify blocking Garland – even after the election when Obama had two months left in office.

Now, McConnell is also making the argument that it's been tradition since 1880 that a Senate of one party does not fill a Supreme Court vacancy with the nominee from the president of another if the opening is "created in the presidential year."

But in February 1988, the last year of Republican Ronald Reagan's presidency, the Democratic-controlled Senate voted 97-0 to confirm Anthony Kennedy to the high court. Kennedy's nomination had been announced in November 1987.

McConnell followed up his remarks by issuing a fundraising appeal Wednesday, saying he was "proud" to have blocked Garland's confirmation in 2016.

"If there's a vacancy on the Supreme Court in 2020, I will proudly confirm President Trump’s nominee," McConnell wrote. "Sure, the Left and their allies in the media will go crazy. The Democrats will raise MILLIONS to defeat me. That won’t stop us from putting another conservative Justice on the Supreme Court."

There are no vacancies on the nine-member court. But its two oldest members – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 86, and Stephen Breyer, 80 – are two of the four liberal members of the court. If one steps down or can no longer serve, Trump would have a chance to solidify the conservative majority for decades to come.