'We're doing our job': Southern Poverty Law Center sued by Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes rejects the notion he’s a hate-monger, and he’s going after an organization that believes he fits the description.

McInnes has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group. The suit claims the label has cost McInnes business opportunities and access to media platforms.

In October, Facebook and Instagram banned the Proud Boys and McInnes, citing their policies against hate groups.

“By leveraging its remarkable power and influence to deplatform and defund targeted groups and individuals such as Mr. McInnes, SPLC deprives those with which it disagrees of venues in which their points of view may be expressed, of income and ultimately of their most priceless possession, their reputations,’’ the lawsuit says.

SPLC President Richard Cohen paraphrased Franklin Delano Roosevelt in dismissing the suit as having no merit.

“Judge us by the enemies we’ve made,’’ Cohen said, invoking FDR. “Gavin McInnes has a history of making inflammatory statements about Muslims, women, and the transgender community. The fact that he’s upset with SPLC tells us that we’re doing our job exposing hate and extremism.’’

Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, left, discusses a lawsuit he filed against the Southern Poverty Law Center during a news conference in Montgomery, Ala., on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. His attorney, Baron Coleman, listens on the right. McInnes contends the nonprofit organization wrongly labeled the far-right Proud Boys a hate group. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler) ORG XMIT: ALKC101 More

McInnes has described the far-right men’s group he founded in 2016 as “a pro-Trump drinking club.’’

Its activities have been more sinister than that. Its members brawled with anti-fascist protesters following a speech by McInnes at a Manhattan Republican club in October, resulting in arrests of both Proud Boys’ members and anti-fascists.

The SPLC, which tracks right-wing extremists, says in its website the Proud Boys participated along with other hate groups in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that resulted in the death of counter-demonstrator Heather Heyer. Jason Kessler, then a member of the Proud Boys, was one of the organizers.

Last month, they provided support and protection for Roger Stone when he appeared in a Florida courthouse for his arraignment on charges that he lied to Congress about his communication with WikiLeaks and the Donald Trump presidential campaign in 2016.

McInnes, who announced he was leaving the Proud Boys in November after the revelation that the FBI considers them an extremist group, said in the lawsuit he opposes discrimination based on race, religion or sexual preference.

The SPLC and his past comments paint a different picture of him and the group he used to lead.

“Their disavowals of bigotry are belied by their actions: rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists,’’ the SPLC web site says.

“McInnes himself has ties to the racist right and has contributed to hate sites like VDare.com and American Renaissance, both of which publish the work of white supremacists and so-called ‘race realists.”’

The website also provides a list of offensive statements McInnes has made in the last two years about women, Muslims and immigrants, including this one from March 2017: “Palestinians are stupid. Muslims are stupid. And the only thing they really respect is violence and being tough.”

As recently as two years ago, McInnes branded himself as “Islamophobic.’’

In a Monday news conference in front of the SPLC building in Montgomery, Alabama, McInnes accused the organization of being driven by a desire to receive donations from anti-hate groups and a need to expand its reach.

“They cast this wide net of everyone’s a Nazi and they start destroying lives,’’ he said.

