'I'm not getting into that.' Disarray in Virginia politics puts Democrats in a bind

WASHINGTON – Democrats’ push for zero tolerance of sexual or racial transgressions forced out popular Minnesota Sen. Al Franken last year.

Now it could topple the top three state officials in Virginia, potentially putting a state that Democrats won in a 2017 anti-Trump landslide into Republican hands.

"It’s a tough situation, especially for a Democratic Party that prides itself in being one of inclusion," Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., said about what he called the "crisis" in Virginia.

In fact, Democratic congressional leaders were eager to change the subject Thursday.

“I’m not getting into that," Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin told USA TODAY when approached in a Senate hallway. "I have so many things I’m working on. That’s not one of them."

Gov. Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring have admitted to wearing blackface in the 1980s and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is denying accusations of a 2004 sexual assault. If all resign under pressure, the governorship would go to the speaker of the House of Delegates – who is Republican.

President Donald Trump threw salt in Democrats’ wounds, tweeting Thursday: “If the three failing pols were Republicans, far stronger action would be taken.”

In fact, Democrats argue the opposite is true. They believe they’ve gone after their own while Republicans stood by Trump through his controversial comments and confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual assault.

"One thing we have done as Democrats is we have not hesitated to hold accountable people who violate our values, whether they're Republicans or Democrats," Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez told NPR this week. "And that's a big difference between us and the Republican Party."

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Attorney General Mark Herring and Gov. Ralph Northam in Richmond on Dec. 18, 2017.

But now, Democrats are in a no-win situation, said Larry Sabato, head of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

"The Democrats are taking this stand because they’re trying to draw the sharpest contrast with Donald Trump and members of his party," he said.

Also, the party base – which marched, knocked on doors, contributed to candidates and went to the polls with extra enthusiasm last year to win the House and make big gains in state offices – demands it.

"The downside is, any time an allegation is raised, the suggestion is that the individual should resign," Sabato said.

Franken, a major fundraiser and campaigner for the party, stepped down last year after more than a half-dozen women said he had touched them improperly or made unwanted sexual advances.

Franken was pressured to resign by more than 30 of his colleagues in a charge led by New York Sen. Kristen Gillibrand.

But some prominent Democratic donors were angry at what they saw as a rush to judgment against Franken, telling Politico and other news outlets that they would no longer help Gillibrand, who is now running for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president.

"If we set this precedent in the interest of demonstrating our party's solidarity with harassed and abused women, we're only going to drain the swamp of people who, however flawed, still regularly vote to protect women's rights and freedoms," Kate Harding, co-editor of "Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump's America," wrote in an opinion piece in The Washington Post.

In addition to having called on Northam to resign, both Gillibrand and California Sen. Kamala Harris – another 2020 hopeful – want an investigation into the sexual assault allegations against the lieutenant governor.

His accuser, Vanessa Tyson, says Fairfax forced her to perform oral sex during an encounter at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. Fairfax said the accusations against him are false and that the entire encounter was consensual.