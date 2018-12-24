Here's What Apple Investors Can Learn From Adobe

It's been a brutal few months for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). After becoming the most valuable U.S. company ever, and briefly topping a $1 trillion market cap, things turned south. A growing trade war with China, a stock market in correction, and fears about slowing iPhone growth have taken the wind out of this highflier, which has lost nearly a third of its value.

A recent decision by Apple -- that it would no longer report unit sales figures for its iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices -- has many investors convinced that we've reached peak iPhone sales, dimming the company's prospects going forward.

There is, however, an interesting -- if somewhat imperfect -- parallel that can be drawn to a change in strategy several years ago by creative software specialist Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), that holds an important lesson for Apple investors.

A lesson from the past

Back in 2012, Adobe made the somewhat radical decision -- at the time -- to offer a $50-per-month subscription to its suite of creative tools, alongside the more traditional sales of cellophane-covered boxes with a compact disk and a perpetual license for its software. Some customers were enthusiastic about the new approach and just one year later, Adobe made the controversial decision to discontinue its traditional software sales, moving solely to the cloud-based subscription model.

There was an immediate outcry from many core users, and more than 50,000 signed a Change.org petition, urging Adobe to reconsider the move. Shareholders took flight as revenue fell by nearly 8% year over year in 2013, and grew just 2% the following year.

In hindsight, of course, the move was brilliant. Adobe has achieved year-over-year growth of 20% or greater for 14 consecutive quarters, going all the way back to Q3 2015. That success is built almost entirely on recurring revenue, which now accounts for more than 90% of Adobe's total sales.

What's this got to do with Apple?

Apple has been trying to change the narrative for several years now. By early 2017, services had become a much more important part of its business. CEO Tim Cook hinted at the potential and made a somewhat ambitious pronouncement:

Our services offerings are now driving over 150 million paid customer subscriptions. This includes our own services and third-party content that we offer on our stores. We feel great about this momentum, and our goal is to double the size of our services business in the next four years.

At the time of the announcement, services had generated $25.5 billion over the trailing four quarters and represented just 9% of Apple's annual revenue. Fast-forward to the fourth quarter of 2018, that has jumped to $37.2 billion and 16% of sales. Growth in the segment has been impressive, recently up 24% compared to the prior year -- while iPhone unit sales were flat.