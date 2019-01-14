'Our Armageddon': Los Angeles teachers strike in nation's 2nd largest school district

LOS ANGELES — The wave of teacher strikes that has rocked education for the last 11 months reached a crescendo early Monday, as educators in the nation’s second-largest school district took to the streets of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Unified School District, where the strike affects half a million students at more than 900 schools, is opting to keep its doors open this week as teachers protest outside. The 34,000 educators are rallying for better pay, smaller classes, fewer standardized tests, charter school regulation and more counselors, librarians and nurses.

Teachers braved the early-morning darkness and pouring rain at Colfax Charter Elementary this morning, chanting: “Education is a right! That is why we have to fight!” “Hey hey! Ho ho! We’re fighting to keep class size low!” They passed out red ponchos, donning the color that has become synonymous with the teachers' labor movement.

One teacher, an art instructor who is not a member of the teachers union, crossed the picket line and walked into school, crying.

More than 400 substitute teachers are expected to cross picket lines to help corral students in what likely will be one of the most unusual days in students’ academic careers.

Most students in the district come from low-income families, and some parents aren't clued into the strike or can't afford to find back-up child care for their children. The district has promised to supervise children, but circulated plans include holding them in auditoriums or circulating worksheets.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

More: Even when teachers strike, Americans give them high grades, poll shows. Unions fare worse.

At Colfax Charter, about 60 children — roughly 10 percent of the usual enrollment — entered the school despite the protests and were directed into the auditorium. About half of them were wearing red. One boy stopped on his way in, turning to see the teachers picketing. "What's going on?" he asked.

A short while later, a few parents walked back into the school and emerged with their children. They weren't OK with the auditorium set up, they said.

At John Marshall High School in the city’s Los Feliz district, a throng of about 50 teachers toting umbrellas and picket signs gathered outside the main entrance.

Educators in the nationÕs second-largest school district took to the streets of Los Angeles Monday morning. Los Angeles Unified School District, where the strike affects half a million students at more than 900 schools, is opting to keep its doors open this week as teachers protest outside. The 34,000 educators are rallying for better pay, smaller classes, less standardized testing, charter school regulation and more counselors, librarians and nurses. More

For special education teacher Mike Finn, the top issue is class-size. He says the 46 students that he has in one composition class is unmanageable.

“I have watched class sizes go up and up,“ he said. He said when it comes to preparing students for college, “everybody’s talking class size.”

Teachers in America: No matter where they work, they feel disrespect

Los Angeles teachers have not gone on strike since 1989. That walkout lasted nine days.

Scott Mandel, a teacher with 34 years in the school district, was teaching sixth grade during the ’89 strike. Last week, he wrote an open letter to his fellow teachers, trying to buoy spirits while injecting a dose of reality.

“This isn’t just a protest on the streets, passing out flyers,” wrote Mandel, who now teaches Film, Arts and Media at Pacoima Middle School. “You need to think about the ramifications of what you’re about to do. You need to think about the reasons you’re out there on the line. And you should be a little scared.”

Teachers plan to picket in front of their schools this morning, then hop on public transit to head downtown for a rally. They are expected to be joined by supportive community members, including parents toting doughnuts and coffee, and even some students.

A few Marshall High students joined the protest rather than going inside.

“I cannot stress how important this strike is to me,” said Lola Babich, 15, a sophomore, to the crowd. “Teachers are the most important people in my life.”