'We assume a terror motive': Gunman kills 3 on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht; manhunt underway

Three people died in a brazen shooting on a tram in a bustling residential neighborhood in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday.

Police forces stand near a tram at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, on March 18, 2019 where a shooting took place. A gunman who opened fire on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht on March 18, injuring several people, is on the run, police said. More

Three people died and five were hurt in a brazen shooting on a tram in a bustling residential neighborhood in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Monday, an assault authorities said was likely terrorism.

"We cannot exclude, even stronger, we assume a terror motive," Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen said. "Likely there is one attacker, but there could be more.”

Authorities launched a sweeping manhunt for the shooter and heavily armed police descended on the city of 350,000 in the central Netherlands known for its canals, Christian monuments and old-town charm.

Police released a photo of a 37-year-old Turkey-born man who they called a person "associated with the incident." The photo showed a bearded man on the tram dressed in a dark blue hooded top.

More: New Zealand rampage suspect fires lawyer, may turn trial into platform for racist views

The terror alert level for the area was raised to the maximum level – a 5 – and security was reinforced at Dutch airports and key buildings across the country.

The Utrecht attack comes three days after 50 people were killed when a white nationalist opened fire at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during Friday prayers. There was no immediate indication of any link between the two events.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the country was deeply shaken by the assault. "There is a mix of disbelief and disgust. If it is a terror attack then we have only one answer: Our nation, democracy must be stronger that fanaticism and violence.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'We assume a terror motive': Gunman kills 3 on tram in Dutch city of Utrecht; manhunt underway