Here's Who Will Battle to Build the Army's New Light Tank

The U.S. Army has selected General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) and BAE Systems (NASDAQOTH: BAESY) to build prototypes of a new armored, tracked vehicle, setting up a battle for a contract that could be worth more than $6 billion and open the door for further opportunities.

The Army awarded BAE $375.9 million and General Dynamics $335 million to build 12 prototypes of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) vehicle for delivery in 14 months. The companies beat out Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), which had also entered a design in the initial competition.

The Army hopes to eventually buy 504 of these vehicles, which are designed to provide direct fire support to fast-moving infantry divisions that currently often engage without armored vehicle backing and armed mostly with howitzers and personnel-carried weapons. The Army wants the vehicles to be small and lightweight enough that two could be shipped aboard a single C-17 military transport plane, but fire a projectile not much smaller than what the larger Abrams M1A2 tank fires.

General Dynamics is hoping a version of its Griffin design if what the Army is after. Image source: General Dynamics.

The vehicle would fill a gap in the Army's portfolio that has existed since the 1996 retirement of the M551 Sheridan tank.

Tale of the tape

General Dynamics is offering a vehicle that combines a version of its Abrams turret with a hull modeled off the Ajax vehicle it is developing for the British Army, which the company hails as a mix between proven technology and new design. A win here would set the company up nicely for other contracts as well: GD is pushing another variant of the same Griffin design in the competition to build the larger Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), which will eventually replace thousands of Army M2 Bradley armored troop carriers.

The company could try to cross-sell the Army on the advantages of buying variants of one design for both missions, arguing that it would simplifying training and maintenance, and allow the service to more cost-effectively stockpile replacement parts.

BAE, meanwhile, is offering a vehicle based on the M8 Armored Gun System originally developed in the late 1980s as a replacement for the Sheridan tank before eventually being abandoned. The company has modernized the design with new capabilities and components, and touts it as simpler to maintain because it allows easy access to the engine and transmission without the use of heavy equipment.