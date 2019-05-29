'Begin impeachment proceedings immediately': 2020 Dems call for Congress to act after Mueller speech

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates said Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller's comments on his Russia investigation should be read by Congress as a call to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker said Mueller’s statement “makes it clear” that “Congress has a legal and moral obligation" to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

Booker, a senator from New Jersey, was among the first 2020 candidates to weigh in on Mueller’s comments, the first on his two-year-long investigation, in which he declined to clear Trump.

“I’ve been asking for Mueller’s testimony – today he made his views clear,” Booker said on Twitter. "Robert Mueller’s statement makes it clear: Congress has a legal and moral obligation to begin impeachment proceedings immediately.”

Perhaps the most important voice on whether Democrats will attempt to impeach Trump belongs to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's. She has cautioned Democrats that taking the impeachment path could prove to be helpful to Trump's political fortunes.

On Wednesday, she said "Congress will continue to investigate and legislate to protect our elections and secure our democracy."

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the 2020 Democratic frontrunner, stopped short of calling for impeachment but said that the possibility that House Democrats may have to move might become unavoidable.

"Vice President Biden agrees with Speaker Pelosi that no one would relish what would certainly be a divisive impeachment process, but that it may be unavoidable if this administration continues on its path," the Biden campaign said in a statement. "For all these reasons and many more, Vice President Biden will continue to make the case as to why President Trump should not be re-elected. That is the surefire way to get him out of office."

Mueller in a news conference Wednesday said if his office "had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”

"We did not, however, make a determination as to whether the president did commit a crime," Mueller added.

Mueller also noted that while Justice Department policy prohibits charging a sitting president with a crime, the Constitution “requires a process other than the criminal justice system to formally accuse a sitting president of wrongdoing”—a reference to Congress’s ability to begin impeachment proceedings.

Mueller suggested in his comments to reporters that he is reluctant to testify publicly saying that his office’s voluminous report was “my testimony.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, another Democrat vying for the 2020 presidential nomination, said Mueller’s statement left it to Congress to act. She was the first major Democratic presidential candidate to call for the House to impeach Trump last month.

“Mueller’s statement makes clear what those who have read his report know: It is an impeachment referral, and it’s up to Congress to act. They should,” Warren said.

Kamala Harris said lawmakers "need to start impeachment proceedings."

It was a rhetorical sharpening from her stance last month following the release of the Mueller report when she said “Congress should take the steps towards impeachment,” while also expressing pessimism that Senate Republicans would act if the Democrat-controlled House impeached the president.

Harris said Mueller's comment that it was "not an option" to indict Trump because of a DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel finding that prohibits the prosecution of a sitting president should be eye-opening to lawmakers.