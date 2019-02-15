Here's the Best Order for Tapping Your Retirement Accounts

By the time you reach retirement, you'll probably have racked up several different kinds of savings accounts to support you in old age. You may have 401(k) accounts from different employers, a few other tax-advantaged accounts like an IRAs and HSAs, and lastly, plain old investing accounts where you've socked away money for a nice return.

Being strategic about which of these accounts to use first and ordering your withdrawal plans with purpose will serve you well in retirement by making your money go the furthest.

123 number blocks More

Image Source: Getty Images

There are three types of retirement savings vehicles:

Traditional IRAs and 401(k)s are tax-deferred, which means your contributions reduce your taxable income in the year you earn the money, but then you owe tax on your withdrawals, or distributions, when you take them. Contributions to a Roth IRA or a Roth 401(k) are made with after-tax dollars, meaning they don't reduce your income in the year you make the contribution, but they are allowed to grow tax-free. The withdrawals from a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k) are taxed differently, though. Investment accounts offered by a brokerage are taxable accounts, rather than the aforementioned tax-advantaged retirement accounts, but they are still a great place to stash your nest egg if you've maxed out your tax-advantaged retirement accounts, or if you want access your retirement funds before you're 59 1/2 without paying a 10% early withdrawal penalty.

Below, I discuss each type of account in more detail and explain a simple strategy to help you determine the order in which you should use them to keep your tax bill as low as possible.

Tax-deferred and Roth retirement accounts

Contributions to tax-deferred retirement accounts like 401(k)s and traditional IRAs reduce your taxable income in the year you make the contribution, so they're often called tax-deductible contributions. When you eventually withdraw the money from your account during retirement, you'll pay your ordinary income tax rate on your initial investment and any interest earned.

Roth accounts, either IRAs or 401(k)s, work the opposite way. The money you contribute to Roth accounts does not come off of your taxable income for that year, but it grows tax-free. You don't have to pay any tax when you take the money out, with a few exceptions. For example, you will pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty if you take any money out before 59 1/2, unless it's for a qualifying reason like a permanent disability. The money must also remain in your Roth account for at least five years before you withdraw it, otherwise you may owe taxes on any earned interest.

When choosing how much to withdraw from each type of account in retirement, you need to be aware of required minimum distributions (RMDs).

All retirement accounts have RMDs except for Roth IRAs. Once you reach 70 1/2, the government requires you to begin withdrawing money from your retirement accounts in order to ensure it gets its tax cut. The amount you must withdraw depends on your age and the value of the account at the time. This worksheet helps you figure out your RMDs. Divide the total value of each retirement account by the distribution period listed next to your age to figure out how much you need to withdraw from each account this year. Failure to take out at least this much will result in a 50% penalty on the amount that should've been withdrawn.

It's important to be mindful of these RMDs because they could force you to withdraw more money than you were anticipating, which might push you into a higher income tax bracket in your later years. Drawing more heavily upon accounts subject to RMDs during the early years of your retirement helps reduce the amount of your RMDs when you reach 70 1/2, but it could also raise the amount of taxes you'll pay early in retirement. The key is to understand the rules and plan accordingly, to minimize your taxes and maximize your savings.

Taxable investment accounts

You can open a taxable investment account with any brokerage firm. This is not a retirement account per se, but that doesn't mean you can't put some of your savings there. The money in these accounts is not subject to early withdrawal penalties or RMDs, so you have more freedom to choose when to withdraw this money.