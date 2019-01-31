'Beyond absurd': Principal says no offense intended when she wore blackface, Steve Harvey costume

YORK, Pa. — The principal of a Pennsylvania elementary school has apologized after a photo surfaced of her posing as television personality Steve Harvey in blackface.

The photo of Lisa Boyer, principal at Friendship Elementary School in Glen Rock, obtained by the York Daily Record was also sent to the school district soon after it was taken – in August.

Sandra Lemmon, superintendent at Southern York County, said the school district had been made aware of Twitter posts by a former food service contractor employee who said the district “swept under the rug” a “blackface” incident involving one of its building principals.

“The School District wishes to correct factual inaccuracies in those tweets, as well as to explain the prompt remedial action that was taken to address this unfortunate incident,” Lemmon said in a statement.

The district’s statement, which can be found below, provides some context for the photo:

The building principal in question held a team building exercise with her school staff at the beginning of this school year. No students were present in the school on this day since it was a staff in-service day. The principal had the staff play a game based upon the television show, “Family Feud,” and she dressed up as the show’s host, Steve Harvey. The principal wore a man’s suit, a stocking to cover her hair, a fake mustache and makeup on her face to darken her skin color. The School District’s central office administration was advised of the principal['s] appearance later that same day, and the incident was immediately investigated. After completing the investigation, the principal was disciplined and apologized to school staff who were present for the incident. The central office administration also made clear to the principal that such conduct violated both the letter and the spirit of the School District’s nondiscrimination policies. This matter was not “swept under the rug,” it was promptly addressed – and it was made clear that this incident was inappropriate within the school setting. The School District has, and will continue to strive, to offer both its students and employees a school environment that is free from racially insensitive conduct.

During a phone interview, Lemmon said the investigation involved meeting with the staff members who were present. To her knowledge, all those individuals were Caucasian.

“They shared that they were surprised,” Lemmon said, “and they shared very openly that they did not believe that her intent was to offend in any way.”

Sandra Thompson, president of the York NAACP, said if the teachers present –regardless of race – were not offended by Boyer’s actions, then the education system may need even more work than she thought.

Blackface is beyond wearing dark makeup for the sake of a costume or joke.

Its history in America dates back to the minstrel shows where in the mid to late nineteenth century white actors would paint their faces with black grease to portray plantation slaves for a laugh. It was also used in the 1915 movie "The Birth of a Nation," which celebrated the Ku Klux Klan and portrayed black men as dangerous, lazy, unintelligent and sexually aggressive.

It has been widely accepted as a racist caricature that mocks African-Americans, yet people continue to do it today.

