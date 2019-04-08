Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies More

Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security chief, is out amid surge at US-Mexico border

Kirstjen Nielsen, who oversaw President Donald Trump's hard-line immigration policies as secretary of Homeland Security, is leaving her post amid tensions with some in the White House who felt she hasn't done enough to stem border crossings. Trump tweeted Sunday that Nielsen is leaving the post she has held since the end of 2017. Her departure comes as a surge of migrants has overwhelmed the U.S. immigration system in recent months. In response, Trump threatened to close the border and cut off aid to the Central American countries that migrants continue to flee. Nielsen has voiced increasing frustration at the situation, which the administration considers a national security crisis, and last week she compared it to a Category 5 hurricane.

Kidnapped American tourist rescued in Uganda, police say

American tourist Kimberly Sue Endicott and her tour guide, who were ambushed and kidnapped Tuesday in Uganda, have been rescued, Ugandan authorities said Sunday. "The duo are in good health & in the safe hands of the joint security team,'' the Ugandan police tweeted. Endicott, from Southern California, was visiting Queen Elizabeth National Park alongside Congolese guide Jean Paul Mirenge when they were abducted at gunpoint by four men who used her cellphone to contact authorities and demand a $500,000 ransom, police said. It was not known whether a ransom was paid or by whom, but U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said the American government does not pay ransom for its citizens.

Democrats will 'never' see Trump's tax returns, Mulvaney says

Mick Mulvaney vowed Sunday that congressional Democrats will "never" see President Donald Trump's tax returns, characterizing attempts to view them as a "political stunt." The comments from the acting White House chief of staff came during a "Fox News Sunday" interview in which host Bill Hemmer asked whether Democrats would ever see the president's returns. "Oh, no, never. Nor should they," Mulvaney replied. Last week, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., asked the IRS to hand over six years of Trump’s tax returns by April 10. A lawyer for Trump asked the Treasury Department on Friday to delay the release, calling the request "a gross abuse of power."

March Madness comes down to Virginia vs. Texas Tech

The national championship game for men's college basketball is set, with Virginia and Texas Tech set for a Monday matchup in Minneapolis. Virginia beat Auburn 63-62 in a game for the ages Saturday night, with some controversial officiating taking center stage in the closing seconds. In the other game, Texas Tech knocked off Michigan State 61-51 to advance to the title game. Red Raiders coach Chris Beard, a journeyman himself, posed the question “why not us?” about his team’s chances against the Cavaliers. Virginia and Texas Tech ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in the country in scoring defense this season, and both schools are looking for their first national title.