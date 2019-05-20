Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Trump breaks with Alabama GOP on abortion

President Donald Trump called himself "strongly Pro-Life" in several tweets Saturday night while appearing to challenge key provisions of strict abortion laws recently passed in Republican-controlled states. "I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan," Trump said on Twitter. Trump's comments came within days of Alabama passing a near-total abortion ban, putting in place the nation's most restrictive law on the procedure. Unlike other laws restricting abortion, the Alabama law does not make any exceptions for instances of rape or incest.

Activist Tamara Stevens with the Handmaids Coalition of Georgia stands outside the Georgia Capitol on May 16, 2019 in Atlanta. More

Trump admin readies to send migrants 'across the entire nation'

The Trump administration is preparing to send Central American migrants caught along the southern border to Border Patrol stations "across the entire nation," according to a senior Border Patrol official who confirmed the plans Friday. With more than 4,500 people caught each day crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, the agency has run out of room at Border Patrol facilities in the four border states. The agency has started looking at its facilities around the country, meaning states from Oregon to North Dakota to Maine may receive planeloads of migrant families in weeks to come. On Tuesday, Customs and Border Protection sent its first plane full of migrants from Texas to San Diego.

A billionaire's gift to college class: I'm paying off your student loans

Investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith surprised the Morehouse College class of 2019 with a special graduation gift: He’s paying all their student loan debt. "My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans!" Smith told graduates during his commencement address. “You great Morehouse men are bound only by the limits of your own conviction and creativity.” His gift to nearly 400 graduating seniors is estimated at $40 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Smith, founder of Vista Equity Partners, is worth an estimated $5 billion according to Forbes, which made him the wealthiest African American in the country in 2018.

Koepka wins PGA Championship (and kisses his girlfriend)

Brooks Koepka finished two shots clear of Dustin Johnson to win the 101st playing of the PGA Championship, and then he finally kissed his girlfriend. Koepka began Sunday's final round of the PGA Championship with a comfortable seven-shot lead and an ultra-focused mentality that allows no distractions. Not even from his girlfriend, Jena Sims, who cameras caught in an apparent attempt to give a good-luck kiss before his round. After the win, though? Koepka was more than happy to pucker up. Koepka has become Tigeresque in majors, claiming his fourth major championship in his last eight starts.

Brooks Koepka celebrates winning the PGA Championship with a long-awaited kiss from his girlfriend, Jena Sims. More

A GOP lawmaker calls for Trump's impeachment. Trump calls him a 'loser'

President Donald Trump responded to a Republican House member's call for his impeachment Sunday, calling the lawmaker a "loser." On Saturday, Rep. Justin Amash tweeted that Attorney General Barr "deliberately misrepresented" the report from Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference, which he said shows Trump "engaged in impeachable conduct." The Michigan Republican made the statement "only after having read Mueller’s redacted report carefully and completely," he said. Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that he was "never a fan" of Amash and that he did not believe Amash had read Mueller's report.