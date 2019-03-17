Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

'Clear similarities' between both Boeing crashes

Ethiopia's transport minister on Sunday said “clear similarities’’ were found between the Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people a week ago and a fatal Lion Air crash Oct. 29 in Indonesia. Information from flight data and voice recorders, or black boxes, confirmed data indicating the doomed flights — both of which involved the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft — followed comparable paths, Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges said. Pilots in both instances encountered problems controlling the plane shortly after takeoff and tried to return to the airport but nosedived before making it back. The Lion Air flight plunged into the Java Sea a few minutes after leaving Jakarta, killing all 189 on board. The Ethiopian government plans to release detailed findings within a month, Moges said.

Investigators with the U.S. National Transportation and Safety Board look over debris at the crash site of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 on March 12, 2019, in Bishoftu.

Death toll rises to 50 in New Zealand shootings as alleged gunman appears in court

The death toll in the mosque shootings that shook New Zealand rose to 50 people on Saturday, with victims ranging in age from 2 years old to over 60, according to local news reports. A 28-year-old Australian was the sole gunman who allegedly opened fire on two mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch, police said. The alleged gunman appeared in court under tight security Saturday. Shackled and wearing all-white prison garb, he showed no emotion when the judge read him one murder charge. The judge said “it was reasonable to assume” more such charges would follow. He was ordered to return to court April 5.

Facebook removed 1.5 million videos of New Zealand attack within 24 hours

Facebook said Sunday that it removed or blocked 1.5 million videos of a gunman's rampage on two New Zealand mosques that killed 50 people and wounded dozens more. About 300,000 videos were removed within the first 24 hours of the terrorist attack Friday, according to Facebook, and more than 1.2 million were blocked at upload. The gunman livestreamed the rampage via helmet-cam on Facebook and Twitter, and footage of the massacre circulated for hours after the shooting, despite efforts by Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Reddit to take down the content quickly.

March Madness begins

Over four months after the start of the college basketball season, the day every fan had waited for arrived: Selection Sunday ended all the jockeying for positions and turned the focus to the NCAA tournament. With the full bracket now revealed, Duke stands as the overall top seed as expected alongside fellow No. 1 seeds North Carolina, Virginia and Gonzaga. The First Four will start with two games each on Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving us with 64 teams remaining. The first round will be held on Thursday and Friday with a full schedule of 16 games on both days.

Fox News pulls Jeanine Pirro's show after remarks on Omar's hijab

A week after Jeanine Pirro questioned U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's hijab and patriotism on the air, Fox News pulled "Justice With Judge Jeanine" because of "scheduling matters." The network wouldn't elaborate on why Pirro's show didn't air during its weekend slot after it was replaced Saturday night by a rerun of a documentary series. Pirro has been embroiled in controversy following a segment last week, where she questioned if Omar's headscarf means the Minnesota congresswoman prioritizes Sharia law above the U.S. Constitution she took an oath to protect and defend.

In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Jeanine Pirro attends