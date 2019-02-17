Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

Factory shooting victims include a college intern on his first day

The five victims of the shooting rampage at a suburban Chicago factory Friday included the manufacturing company’s human resources manager, a college intern and a stock room attendant who doubled as a forklift operator, police said Saturday. One of the victims, Trevor Wehner of DeKalb, had just started with Henry Pratt Co., an industrial valve manufacturer, as an intern in the human resources department, according to Cynthia Rose Cascarano, a family friend. Six police officers were also injured during the shooting. Police say the alleged gunman opened fire after he lost his job. A prayer vigil was set to take place Sunday to memorialize the victims.

Police pursue claims that Jussie Smollett may have faked attack

Two Nigerian brothers told Chicago police that they were paid by "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett to stage an attack on him, a police source told USA TODAY. The source, who requested anonymity because of the investigation, said police aim to interview Smollett again to question him about the brothers' account. "We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement. Smollett's attorneys said Saturday night that there is no truth to reports the actor played a role in the assault and that "anyone claiming otherwise is lying." On Sunday, Chicago police said they were pursuing "additional detective work" into the allegations.

Trump calls for 'retribution' against 'SNL'

Many politicians and pundits reacted harshly Sunday after President Donald Trump railed against the media on Twitter for a "Saturday Night Live" sketch mocking his recent performance declaring a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border. "Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution?" Trump tweeted, calling Network actions "the real Collusion!" A number of Trump's critics quickly fired back at what they saw as an attack on the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech. "You should read the Constitution," Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. said in a tweet, "or get briefed on it."

Former Fox News host withdraws from possible UN ambassador role

Heather Nauert, President Donald Trump's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, withdrew her name from consideration Saturday amid concerns about her qualifications for the high-profile post. Nauert, a former Fox News host who serves as the State Department's spokesperson, cited the strain on her family in announcing her decision. Critics sharply questioned Trump's appointment of Nauert, saying she did not have the foreign policy experience or political skills needed for the high-profile position.

Payless to close all 2,100 US stores as liquidation begins

Payless ShoeSource confirmed Friday that it will close its 2,100 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Liquidation sales at all locations began Sunday, the company announced. In a statement to USA TODAY, Payless said stores will "remain open until at least the end of March and the majority will remain open until May." Payless.com is no longer accepting online orders. However, the website's store locator tool was still working Sunday, and online users could still look at items that may be available in stores.

'I didn't need to do this.' Trump may have undercut his own emergency declaration

President Donald Trump made an admission Friday that may have handed legal ammunition to opponents. Trump, who has long claimed a "crisis" exists on the southwest border, appeared to suggest his administration had all the time needed to build the hundreds of miles of barrier he's demanded for months. "I didn't need to do this," Trump told reporters in the White House Rose Garden, shortly before signing a proclamation declaring the emergency. Opponents pounced on Trump's remarks, saying they seemed to undermine claims of an urgent border problem. Among those suing to contest Trump's declaration: California. "Definitely," the state's attorney general said.