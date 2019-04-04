'We cannot have perfection as a litmus test': Stacey Abrams defends Biden amid allegations

WASHINGTON – Stacey Abrams came to Joe Biden's defense Thursday after the former vice president responded to accusations of making women uncomfortable with unwanted touching.

Abrams, who gained national attention with her narrow loss last year in Georgia's gubernatorial election, said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that she is friends with Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative who said Biden touched her shoulders and kissed the back of her head at a rally in 2014.

Abrams said she appreciated Flores "bringing her story forward," before saying she also has "deep respect" for Biden.

"We cannot have perfection as a litmus test," Abrams said when asked her opinion of a video Biden released Wednesday in which he vows to be "more mindful and respectful" of others people's personal space.

"The responsibility of leaders is to not be perfect but to be accountable, to say, 'I've made a mistake. I understand it and here's what I'm going to do to reform as I move forward.' And I think we see Joe Biden doing that," Abrams said.

She said the former vice president "acknowledged the discomfort he has caused," put his behavior in context and "affirmed that he will do something different going forward."

"And I think that’s what we should be looking for because we're going to find out things about everybody running for office, whether it’s for the presidency or for school board, and we have to as a people be ready to forgive," she said.

When asked if there was any truth to reports that Biden had spoken to her about the possibility of entering the 2020 Democratic primary on a joint ticket as his vice presidential running mate, Abrams said, "Not at all."

"I have had conversations with Joe Biden about him running for president, about me running for president, about me running for Senate, about me running for dog catcher," she said. But they did not "talk about his primary strategy."

Abrams said the rumor had been started by "well-wishers who got excited about seeing us together" after their conversations. While she appreciated "their enthusiasm" she said it was "deeply problematic that they are making things up."

"I do not believe you run for second place," Abrams said. She said that if she enters the race, it will be as a presidential candidate.

She also said she would not run unless she thought she could win.

"Running for office is not a vanity exercise," Abrams said.

