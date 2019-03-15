A 'conflicted' Joely Fisher offers former co-star Felicity Huffman prayers amid scandal

While Olivia Munn is slamming those charged in the college admissions bribery scandal, which includes actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman like, a torn Joely Fisher is offering her former "Desperate Housewives" co-star kind words.

The "Ellen" actress explained in an Instagram post Thursday she had been "holding my tongue about #varsityblues" as responding to the scandal became "quandary central."

Fisher said she was asked by her husband Chris Duddy "pre-embezzlement" if she "would have done anything to get one of our girls into the college of their dreams." (In an interview Fisher alleged a woman was stealing from her for more than 20 years. Promoting her 2017 memoir "Growing Up Fisher" in an interview with People magazine, she called her money troubles a "devastating story.")

Fisher and Duddy, married since 1996 have three children together: Skylar Grace, 17, True Harlow, 13 and Olivia Luna, 10.

"Truth is I would do just about anything for our children (short of federal crime)," she wrote. Fisher reflected on the early days of motherhood, being among a group of "progressive, yoga mamas, breast feeding ninjas ...not even thinking about where (the kids) would go to college."

Her thoughts then turned to Huffman, who was arrested by FBI agents early Tuesday at her Los Angeles home and taken downtown. She was released on $250,000 bail.

"Flash forward to working with the most talented, beautiful, generous actor..." Fisher remembered of her co-star. Fisher played boss to Huffman's Lynette, Nina Fletcher, on the ABC drama in 2005.

"Today I saw her, I read the charges... would I have done what these parents have done to 'improve' the future of their child’s life," Fisher pondered. "The answer is perhaps... perhaps if what they have done is an improvement.

"My Skylar, my first born has been moved from school to school due to our 'situation'...she has worked her (butt) off and thrived," Fisher wrote, "today she was accepted to school number 5 and we are applying for financial aid.

"I am proud of my children and who they are and how hard they have worked to make their place in the wake of #growingupfisher," she added. "I also understand wanting only good for your offspring and I am conflicted and I adore #felicityhuffman my prayers go out to you tonight."

