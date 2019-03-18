Gambino murder sparks Mafia rumor mill: ‘A couple of guys got to get killed now’

Corrections & clarifications: A previous version of this story misstated the last time a made man in the Gambino crime family was murdered.

Mobsters and ex-mobsters – even those who have been exiled to the Witness Protection Program – gossip like schoolgirls. So when Gambino crime family boss Frank Cali was shot dead Wednesday night in front of his Staten Island home, the stunning break in decades of relative mob peace set phones of members and alumni of La Cosa Nostra alight with speculation as to the actors and motive behind his murder.

“Is it buzzing?” former Gambino captain Michael “Mikey Scars” DiLeonardo asked rhetorically about the current state of the mobster rumor mill. “It’s on fire!”

DiLeonardo, 63, was a powerful figure in the crime family who lived in a Staten Island manse of his own before he testified against former associates, including John A. "Junior" Gotti, and temporarily entered government protection. DiLeonardo says he knew Cali when the future crime boss was only the broke young son of a Brooklyn store owner and “a kid who hung around the Gambinos.”

DiLeonardo recalled how he used to give him high-interest loans every week. He also took credit for Cali getting “straightened out” – or “made” – and elevated to captain status on his way to the crime family’s highest rungs.

Michael DiLeonardo, right, accused of being a member of the Gambino crime family, right, followed by his attorney Craig Gillen, left, leave the federal building in Atlanta, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2001. With no explanation from defense attorneys and prosecutors, testimony in the Gold Club trial was abruptly canceled Wednesday, and the proceedings were put on hold. (AP Photo/Gregory Smith) More

DiLeonardo, confessed former Gambino hitman John Alite and convicted Genovese killer Anthony Arillotta, all mobsters-turned-informants, in interviews with USA TODAY expressed shock over Cali's murder considering he was known as a nonviolent mob boss who ran his crime family like a corporation.

The ex-gangsters, each of whom have firsthand experience in responding to mob crises, said that while authorities attempt to solve the murder, wise guys associated with Cali are likely conducting their own investigation. The result could be a lasting return to the violence of a flashier, more trigger-happy era of organized crime.

“If this is still the Mafia, that guy’s got to get killed that did the shooting,” mused Alite, 56, who has confessed to involvement in several murders and has since authored books including "Darkest Hour II," his second mob tell-all. “And anybody that helped them. Anybody who was associated with this murder, whether it was mob related or not, a couple of guys got to get killed now.”

Arillotta – a Massachusetts gangster who confessed to two murders, testified in New York City mob trials and spent eight years in prison – echoed Alite’s assessment.

“It could be a freak thing, wrong place, wrong house, wrong time,” Arillotta said. “They'll kill that guy. Either way there’s going to be more violence.”

Retired FBI supervisor Bruce Mouw said that rampant speculation among mobsters follows every hit and was likely even stronger this time because Cali’s murder was the first rubout of a Gambino made man in decades.

Mouw called mob-related murders “the hardest cases to investigate,” and cautioned that the public might never learn who was behind Cali’s death, or only after a cooperating witness comes clean about it years from now.