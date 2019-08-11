Here's What "Cutting" Social Security Benefits Actually Means

As you're probably aware, our nation's most treasured social program, Social Security, is in some pretty big trouble. Despite making benefit payments for eight decades and keeping more than 22 million people out of poverty each month, the program is facing an estimated $13.9 trillion cash shortfall between 2035 and 2093, with 2035 being the year that the program's nearly $2.9 trillion in asset reserves is expected to be completely exhausted.

This means that it's up to our elected officials in Congress to fix this mess.

However, Democrats and Republicans have approached resolving Social Security's imminent cash crisis from opposite ends of the spectrum. Generally speaking, the public views Democrats as wanting to expand Social Security, while chastising the GOP for wanting to cut Social Security benefits. But it's not this cut-and-dried. Expanding benefits doesn't mean that everyone suddenly makes more each month, and "cutting Social Security benefits" doesn't mean that everyone winds up with a smaller benefit check.

To better understand this process, let's take a closer look at what is actually meant by "cutting Social Security benefits," as defined by most Republican proposals to improve Social Security's long-term solvency.

Direct Social Security cuts aren't very popular, and we're unlikely to see them implemented

There are two ways to look at cutting Social Security benefits -- i.e., reducing long-term program expenditures. These methods are: direct cuts and indirect cuts.

The idea of directly cutting Social Security payouts tends to be extremely unpopular among the public. This would involve reducing benefits across the board when the program runs out of its asset reserves in 2035. Back in 2014, the Washington Post created an informal online poll that allowed users to pick from one dozen "fixes" for Social Security, half of which focused on adding new revenue and half of which cut long-term expenditures. Users were free to choose as many of the solutions as they wanted, as long as they could honestly say they stood behind them. Of the 12 choices, doing nothing and simply cutting benefits when the program ran out of cash in roughly two decades' time finished dead last in the polling, with about 2% support.

To be crystal clear, neither Democrats nor Republicans favor this approach.

However, there is another form of direct benefit cuts that has gained some interest on Capitol Hill from both parties: means testing.

Means testing is the idea of partially reducing or eliminating benefits once an individual or couple filing jointly crosses above preset income thresholds. In other words, if you're already making a lot of money, even in retirement, then you probably aren't reliant on your Social Security benefit to make ends meet. Means testing would resolve this issue by reducing or eliminating payouts to upper-income seniors and couples. Both President Trump and Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden have hinted at the idea of means testing in the past, although it's only gained lukewarm interest on Capitol Hill.

