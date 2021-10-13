'Dancing with the Stars' contestant JoJo Siwa shares she’s been dealing with 'extreme' personal experience

JoJo Siwa admitted she spent Disney week of "Dancing with the Stars" dealing with a "tough" and "extreme" personal experience.

Siwa, 18, opened up about dancing being an "escape" for her while talking to reporters following Tuesday night's performance.

"Everyone always says dance is an escape," Siwa said, according to Us Weekly, before adding, "this week, I really learned that."

"This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before."

Siwa didn't give any details about what she called a "tricky" situation but emphasized her friendship with partner Jenna Johnson helped her get through it.

"I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals," Siwa told the outlet. "At the end of rehearsal, she would go, ‘OK, we got there. You OK? Cool.’ … It definitely has been a week, but because of my family, because of this song, because of the show, I’m on the other side of it."

Siwa and Johnson have been competing in the ABC dance series as the first same-sex pairing.

Siwa recently came out as part of the LGBTQ community, although she hasn't really given herself a label and is still figuring it out.