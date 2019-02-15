'Dangerous precedent': U.S. Chamber joins conservative critics of Trump's emergency declaration

WASHINGTON – Calling it a "dangerous precedent," the head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce criticized President Donald Trump's decision to declare an emergency to build a wall on the southern border.

Minutes before Trump declared the emergency during a Rose Garden news conference Friday morning, Chamber President and CEO Tom Donohue, usually a GOP ally, issued an 11th-hour statement urging the president not take such a dramatic step.

"Instead, we urge the president and members of Congress of both parties to negotiate and find common ground on immigration and border security," Donohue said in a statement. "The declaration of national emergency in this instance will create a dangerous precedent that erodes the very system of government that has served us so well for over 200 years."

In laying out his reasons for a declaration, Trump dismissed criticism – including from a number of Republican lawmakers – that the situation didn't warrant an emergency declaration. He mentioned that more than 50 have been signed since 1977 with little controversy or pushback.

"It's been signed by other presidents (and) there's rarely been a problem. They sign it. Nobody cares for far less in many cases," Trump said. "We're talking about an invasion of our county with drugs and human traffickers with all types of criminals and gangs."

Trump's announcement came as he was preparing to sign a bill that prevents another government shutdown and also provides $1.375 billion for border fencing – far less than the $5.7 billion the president had demanded for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

