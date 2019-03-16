'A dark day': Muslims in Michigan anxious but determined after New Zealand mosque shootings

DETROIT – After he heard Thursday night about the attack inside a mosque in New Zealand, Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi said he grew worried.

"I could not even sleep last night," Elahi, the religious leader of the Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights, said. "It's really a sad day, a dark day."

But Elahi was determined to lead Friday prayers, the most popular gathering time for Muslims – and when the New Zealand shooter attacked, killing 49 worshippers.

The New Zealand shooting is one of the deadliest attacks against Muslims in a Western country in recent memory. Brenton Tarrant, a 28-year-old man born in Australia who is reported to have expressed white supremacist views, has been arrested and charged in the shootings; three others were arrested in connection with the shootings.

"This is not the time to give in," Elahi said inside his mosque Friday afternoon after prayers. "This is not the time of showing weakness, silence; our silence won't help us, it will hurt us. We have to come to prayer and show more devotion and more determination and ... show that we are not scared. If we don't come, we are giving a gift to the terrorists."

Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi addresses the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand during prayers at The Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights on Friday, March 15, 2019. More

Elahi's views were echoed in many of metro Detroit's Muslim communities, where there is anxiety but determination to keep on attending their houses of worship and practicing their Islamic faith.

There were increased patrols and police presence Friday at some mosques in Michigan, including in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, police and faith leaders said. At Elahi's Islamic House of Wisdom, there were two Dearborn Heights police officers near the entrance keeping an eye out.

Faik Nasser of Canton said he and his wife felt anxious Friday but showed up for services at the Islamic House of Wisdom.

"He attacked humanity," Nasser said of the New Zealand shooter. "He attacked all of the teachings of the great Abrahamic religions."

Nasser said the attacks are the result of increased Islamophobia. He criticized President Donald Trump for what he said are the president's intolerant views of Muslims and Islam.

During his Friday sermon, Elahi also criticized Trump, saying his "both sides" remarks are failing to criticize the threat of violent white supremacy. It "sends the wrong message," Elahi said.

A range of Muslim and Arab-American groups in metro Detroit sent out statements condemning the New Zealand attack, including the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, the Islamic Center of America in Dearborn, the Arab American Civil Rights League in Dearborn and the American Human Rights Council in Dearborn.

Women pray as Imam Mohammad Ali Elahi addresses the mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand during prayers at The Islamic House of Wisdom in Dearborn Heights on Friday, March 15, 2019. More

The Catholic Archbishop of Detroit, Allen Vigneron, also released a statement, saying in part: "On behalf of the all of the Catholic faithful of southeast Michigan, I offer prayers and condolences to the Muslim community throughout the world, especially in New Zealand, as they mourn the horrific violence that unfolded Friday in two houses of worship."

Imam Hassan Al-Qazwini, the religious leader of the Islamic Institute of America in Dearborn Heights, asked "all Muslim communities in the U.S. to be vigilant during Friday prayers and call on U.S. law enforcement agencies to offer protection to houses of worship."