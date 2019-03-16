Police identify racist suspect in New Zealand's terror attack that killed 49

At least 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday in what appeared to be a carefully planned "terrorist" attack that included a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto and live streaming of the carnage.
More than 20 people were seriously wounded in the racist rampage.
One person, a self-proclaimed racist who described himself as a 28-year-old Australian, was arrested and charged with murder and two others were detained in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."
“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern said.
The Australian suspect, who claimed responsibility for the shootings, left a 74-page manifesto against immigrants and used a helmet-mounted camera to capture footage of the killings.
Australian police identified the suspect as Brenton Tarrant, a white male whose name was also used by the shooter in his 17-minute live video, the Herald reports.
The suspect later made a brief court appearance, lasting only about a minute before District Court Judge Paul Kellar.
He registered no expression as a charge of a single count of murder was read and he was ordered to be returned April 5. Other charges are expected later.
The video shows the gunman saying “Let’s get this party started” before walking in the front door of the Al Noor mosque and opening fire. After three minutes, he returns to his vehicle for more ammunition and goes back into the mosque and opens fired again, according to the New Zealand Herald. It ends with him driving away from the scene at high speed.
New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed that video of the shooting had been circulating on social media. Facebook said it had taken down the gunman's Facebook and Instagram accounts and was attempting to remove any copies of the video.
One unidentified survivor told TV New Zealand that the gunman, wearing black and carrying an semi-automatic weapon, appeared to target the men's prayer rooms at the Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue first, opening fire on worshipers, before moving on to the women's section.
Another witness, Len Peneha, said a man dressed in black entered the mosque at about 1:45 p.m. Peneha heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque.
As the shooter fled the mosque, he dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway. Peneha said he rushed to the the mosque to try to help.
"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."
The attacks occurred the Al Noor mosque, where 41 people died, and the Linwood Islamic Center, where seven died. One person died in the hospital.
The national cricket team of Bangladesh almost walked into the deadly melee, arriving at the mosque only moments after gunfire erupt.
Mario Villavarayen, a strength and fitness coach with the Bangladesh team, told New Zealand media the players did not see the shooter but heard shots and took off running. None of the athletes or support staff, who were in New Zealand for a series of matches, were injured.
Syed Mazharuddin, a survivor at the Islamic Center attack, told the Herald that a young man who takes care of the mosque jumped on the gunman and took his weapon as he was opening fire on a group of elderly people sitting near the entrance.
"The hero tried to chase and he couldn't find the trigger in the gun ... he ran behind him but there were people waiting for him in the car and he fled," Mazharuddin told the newspaper.
Police, who defused a number of improvised explosive devices found in one car nearby, said the second shooting occurred at the Linwood Masjid Mosque.
"Let's not presume the danger is gone," he said, adding that police had also defused a number of improvised explosive devices found on vehicles after the mosque shootings.
The attack, which occurred as people were attending Friday prayers, was the deadliest in the nation's history since 1990, when David Gray killed 13 people before being shot and killed by police in the town of Aramoana.
In Washington, the White House issued a statement condemning the "vicious act of hate" and President Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter.
"My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques," Trump said. "49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!"
Trump tweeted Friday afternoon that he had spoken with the New Zealand prime minister and assured her that the U.S. stood "in solidarity with New Zealand — and that any assistance the U.S.A. can give, we stand by ready to help." He added: "We love you New Zealand!"
In earlier remarks, Ardern called the killings "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence."
She described the suspect as "having extremist views that have absolutely no place in New Zealand and in fact have no place in the world."
He said he grew up in a working-class Australian family, had a typical childhood and was a poor student. A woman who said she was a colleague of his when he worked as a personal trainer in his hometown of Grafton said she was shocked by the allegations against him.
“I can’t ... believe that somebody I’ve probably had daily dealings with and had shared conversations and interacted with would be able of something to this extreme,” Tracey Gray told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Tarrant reportedly set off on a seven-year-trip around the world in 2010 after his father died.
In his lengthy manifesto, the gunman said he was first pushed toward violence while touring Europe in 2017 after an Uzbek man drove a truck into a crowd of people in Stockholm, killing five people, including an 11-year-old Swedish girl.
He said his desire for violence grew when he arrived in France, where he became enraged by the sight of immigrants in the cities and towns he visited.
He said New Zealand, far from Europe, was not the “original choice for attack,” but described it as “target rich of an environment as anywhere else in the West."
The dossier, which was described by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as a "work of hate," hailed Trump as "a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."
He said he was carrying out the attacks, "to directly reduce immigration rates to European lands by intimidating and physically removing the invaders themselves."
By choosing Christchurch, he wrote, he would show that no place on earth was safe and that even a country as far away as New Zealand is subject to mass immigration. He said he settled on his target three months ago.
Asked at an Oval Office meeting Friday whether he sees rising white nationalism, Trump responded, "I don't really. I think it's a small group of people."
Ardern said that authorities did not have any reason to believe there are other suspects, but were not assuming that, and that the national security threat level was lifted from low to high.
She said many of the people affected by the atrocity were immigrants who "were parts of communities that they loved and who loved them in return."
She voiced "the strongest possible condemnation of the ideology of the people who did this. You may have chosen us – we utterly reject and condemn you."
Iman Atta of Tell MAMA, a British organization that supports victims of anti-Muslim prejudice, said in a statement: "Anti-Muslim hatred is fast becoming a global issue and a binding factor for extremist far right groups and individuals. It is a threat that needs to be taken seriously."
The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils issued a statement calling he attacks "a product of the ever-increasing Islamophobia and marginalization of Muslims and is a reminder to all concerned, including Political leaders and media commentators, of the horrific consequences that an atmosphere of hate and division can lead to." It added" "No country or community is immune to such atrocities."
Extra NYPD officers have been deployed to visit Mosques through NYC during early morning (Fajer) prayers.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 15, 2019
The NYPD is committed to the safety of all houses of worship, and the freedom to practice your religion freely without any fear.#Christchurch pic.twitter.com/m1HLFO6sD5
The secretary-general of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Youssef al-Othaimeen, said in a statement that the attack “served as a further warning on the obvious dangers of hate, intolerance, and Islamophobia.” Al-Othaimeen called on New Zealand “to provide more protection to the Muslim communities living in the country.”
In New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced stepped up police security around mosques in the the city and state.
"At a time of great division, we will stand up to hate in all its forms and do everything in our power to protect the safety and well-being of all New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement.
Contributing: Mike James, Jane Onyanga-Omara; The Associated Press
