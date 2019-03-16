Police identify racist suspect in New Zealand's terror attack that killed 49

At least 49 people were killed in shootings at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch Friday in what appeared to be a carefully planned "terrorist" attack that included a lengthy anti-immigrant manifesto and live streaming of the carnage.

More than 20 people were seriously wounded in the racist rampage.

One person, a self-proclaimed racist who described himself as a 28-year-old Australian, was arrested and charged with murder and two others were detained in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called "one of New Zealand's darkest days."

“It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,” Ardern said.

The Australian suspect, who claimed responsibility for the shootings, left a 74-page manifesto against immigrants and used a helmet-mounted camera to capture footage of the killings.

Australian police identified the suspect as Brenton Tarrant, a white male whose name was also used by the shooter in his 17-minute live video, the Herald reports.

The suspect later made a brief court appearance, lasting only about a minute before District Court Judge Paul Kellar.

He registered no expression as a charge of a single count of murder was read and he was ordered to be returned April 5. Other charges are expected later.

The video shows the gunman saying “Let’s get this party started” before walking in the front door of the Al Noor mosque and opening fire. After three minutes, he returns to his vehicle for more ammunition and goes back into the mosque and opens fired again, according to the New Zealand Herald. It ends with him driving away from the scene at high speed.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed that video of the shooting had been circulating on social media. Facebook said it had taken down the gunman's Facebook and Instagram accounts and was attempting to remove any copies of the video.

One unidentified survivor told TV New Zealand that the gunman, wearing black and carrying an semi-automatic weapon, appeared to target the men's prayer rooms at the Al Noor mosque on Deans Avenue first, opening fire on worshipers, before moving on to the women's section.

Another witness, Len Peneha, said a man dressed in black entered the mosque at about 1:45 p.m. Peneha heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque.

As the shooter fled the mosque, he dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in Peneha's driveway. Peneha said he rushed to the the mosque to try to help.

"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

The attacks occurred the Al Noor mosque, where 41 people died, and the Linwood Islamic Center, where seven died. One person died in the hospital.

The national cricket team of Bangladesh almost walked into the deadly melee, arriving at the mosque only moments after gunfire erupt.

Mario Villavarayen, a strength and fitness coach with the Bangladesh team, told New Zealand media the players did not see the shooter but heard shots and took off running. None of the athletes or support staff, who were in New Zealand for a series of matches, were injured.

Syed Mazharuddin, a survivor at the Islamic Center attack, told the Herald that a young man who takes care of the mosque jumped on the gunman and took his weapon as he was opening fire on a group of elderly people sitting near the entrance.

"The hero tried to chase and he couldn't find the trigger in the gun ... he ran behind him but there were people waiting for him in the car and he fled," Mazharuddin told the newspaper.

Police, who defused a number of improvised explosive devices found in one car nearby, said the second shooting occurred at the Linwood Masjid Mosque.