'Deadpool' star TJ Miller won't work with Ryan Reynolds again, thinks marriage to Blake Lively is 'curated'

T.J. Miller shared an honest review of his "Deadpool" co-star Ryan Reynolds, stating he has no interest in working with the actor again.

In an interview on "The Adam Carolla Show," the 41-year-old actor explained, "I love him as a comedian, but I think after he got super, super famous from the first Deadpool, then he — yeah, things kinda changed."

Miller went on to say the two had a contentious moment on set, where Reynolds took riffing a little too far, and was seemingly disparaging of Miller. "We had a really weird moment — really weird moment on Deadpool, where he said ‘Let's do one more take,'" Miller recounted.

Reynolds portrays the titular role, while Miller plays his side-kick Weasel. "And then as the character, he was, like, horrifically mean to me. But to me. As if … I'm Weasel," Miller said. "He was like, 'You know what's great about you, Weasel? You're not the star … but you do just enough exposition that it's funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'"

He said the moment on set was incredibly uncomfortable — not just for him but for the entire crew. "Everybody was like, ‘Why is Ryan doing this?'" he told the media personality.

Miller said "No, I would not work with him again," when asked if collaborating with Reynolds in the future was a possibility, only for him to backtrack and say that he could change his mind as he has in the past with other collaborators.

The "Silicon Valley" actor went on to share his opinions of the Canadian actor, calling him "really nice" but also saying, "I think he’s kinda an insecure dude."

While he mentioned only meeting his co-stars equally famous other half once, Miller had something to note of Reynolds' relationship with wife Blake Lively.

"I think both of them, their public image is very well curated," he said of the pair, who have been married for 10 years and are expecting their fourth child together.

‘I don’t wish them any ill-will," he continued, "I just think he doesn't like me and I thought it was weird how he expressed that." Earlier in the interview, Miller went so far as to say "I think it's weird that he hates me."

A representative for both Reynolds and Lively did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Miller, who has no plans to return for a third "Deadpool" installment, has had his fair share of controversies in the past. The actor was accused of sexual assault, which he adamantly denied.

He was also arrested in 2018 for calling in a fake bomb threat while riding an Amtrak train, but federal charges were dropped, per Deadline, due to previous brain surgery.