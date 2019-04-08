'Desperate Housewives' star: I'm guilty

There’s a chance tornadoes will hit the U.S. this week, but a storm's already raging at the Department of Homeland Security. What a Monday it's been.

A mass purge at Homeland Security. Here's who's out.

A top leadership purge at the Homeland Security Department continued Monday as the Trump administration announced the removal of Secret Service Director Randolph "Tex" Alles just one day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen abruptly resigned. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump rescinded his nomination of Ron Vitiello to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying he wanted a "tougher" direction. It's a lot of changes. Here's what we know:

Ousted: Randolph Alles, Secret Service director

An official said Alles' decision was not related to the arrest of a Chinese national who penetrated security at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

The White House offered no explanation for Alles' removal.

James Murray, a career Secret Service employee, will replace Alles.

Resigned: Kirstjen Nielsen, Homeland Security secretary

Nielsen, a face of Trump's hard-line immigration policies, had recently voiced frustration over a surge of migrants.

Kevin McAleenan, U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner, will be acting DHS secretary.

Nielsen still supports Trump's goal of 'securing' the border, she said.

Both Nielsen and Alles were part of a team assembled by former White House chief of staff John Kelly, whose departure made headlines in December.

‘Desperate Housewives’ star Felicity Huffman says she's guilty

Actress Felicity Huffman is among 13 parents who agreed to plead guilty in response to a massive college admission scandal, federal authorities announced Monday. All are charged with using bribery and other forms of fraud to get their kids into elite colleges and universities. Fellow actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are not among those taking a deal. The parents were among 50 arrested last month on charges of conspiring to bribe college officials, coaches and test monitors.

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman More

US calls Iran's military a foreign terror group

The Trump administration has labeled Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps a foreign terrorist organization, the first time Washington has ever described a country’s military that way. "This action sends a clear message to Tehran that its support for terrorism has serious consequences,” Trump said Monday. The action highlights Washington's “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, which began when Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear accord last year and reimposed crippling economic sanctions. Monday’s move is designed to put financial pressure on the IRGC, which presides over Iran's ballistic missiles and nuclear programs.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran. Photo: Sept. 21, 2016. More

Measles: Back and extremely contagious

Measles was declared eliminated in the U.S. almost two decades ago, yet 465 cases have been confirmed in 19 states so far in 2019, according to the CDC. The number of cases recorded across the U.S. rose by almost 100 last week as the total marches to record levels, health officials reported Monday. Numbers are up sharply from even a week ago when the total cases stood at 387 in 15 states. The surge has thrown a spotlight on the anti-vaccination movement. Most who contract measles have not been vaccinated, the CDC said.

