'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Beth Chapman Hospitalized, Undergoes Emergency Procedure

Beth Chapman is at home resting after she was hospitalized on Saturday, her rep tells ET.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star underwent an emergency procedure, her rep shares. Chapman is now at home with her husband, Duane Lee "Dog" Chapman.

"Beth was hospitalized Saturday due to an accumulation of fluid in her lungs," the rep tells ET. "Doctors performed an emergency procedure to alleviate pressure that had built up. She is now at home resting with her husband. She and Dog are so grateful for the thoughts and prayers from their fans. Keep them coming.”

Chapman has been battling throat cancer. The 51-year-old reality star began chemotherapy last December.

"The [treatments] are going well, but they certainly take their toll on Beth," a source told ET at the time. "She's a trooper though and a very tough lady."

Champan beat the same cancer back in 2017. Doctors found the cancer had returned, however, during an emergency surgery she underwent last November to remove a mass in her throat.

On Saturday, her husband was keeping it positive amid her health scare, Instagramming a pizza he had bought for her.

"I bought it for her but know this. She will eat maybe 1 piece," he wrote. "She only thinks she wants it lol but if she wants it I’ll go get it! #love."

