'I Dream of Jeannie' star Barbara Eden gets candid on staying fit at 90: 'I’m a carnivore'

For Barbara Eden, the secret to looking and feeling youthful at 90 is surprisingly simple.



The "I Dream of Jeannie" star recently told Closer Weekly that health and fitness have always been a priority in her life.



"I’m very careful about [my] diet," the actress told the outlet, adding that daily exercise is a part of her lifestyle.



"I’m a carnivore… I like steak," she explained. "We eat a lot of pork, chicken, steak [and] vegetables."

As for her workout routine, Eden told the outlet she’s a fan of walking and spinning. And as for her beauty regimen, she has a go-to cream from Estee Lauder that she can’t live without.

"They have [serum] drops [called] line repair," said Eden. "I use that morning and night. I also use sunscreen. I don’t go out without sunscreen… I [also] don’t wear makeup unless I’m working."



But one thing Eden refuses to give up, no matter her age, is her sweet tooth. Some of her favorite treats include gumdrops and marshmallow circus peanuts.



"They’re a holdover from my childhood," she said.

Earlier this month, Eden spoke to Fox News about her iconic role as a 2,000-year-old genie in the beloved ‘60s sitcom. She described how her belly-baring costume caused a stir at the time.



"When we did the pilot and the first 13 episodes, they didn’t say anything about it," she explained. "But when we came back, they suddenly decided they had to put a lining in the pantaloons. Someone was always on set, constantly making sure we followed the best practices. The bottle couldn’t be in Larry’s bedroom. The smoke couldn’t be there. It was a little ridiculous, but it’s funny. But anyway, it worked!"

Eden previously described how Mike Connolly, a columnist for The Hollywood Reporter, had a fascination with her navel, which was famously covered in the series.



"It didn’t so much help me become a star, as I was known because I had done lots of movies before I did ‘I Dream of Jeannie’ at studios like MGM, Columbia and Universal," the actress explained to The Hollywood Reporter in July.

"Fox would loan me to these studios for movies," she continued. "… When Mike came in and started teasing me about my belly button, it spread like fire and spread around the world. We had a good time with it and I would tease him back, but I had no idea it would become something… Mike was a wild man."



The sitcom, which also starred Larry Hagman, told the comical tale of a United States astronaut who stumbles upon a bottle containing a female genie. The series aired from 1965 until 1970.

Eden told the outlet that she doesn’t "miss a thing" about that era in television. Instead, she’s eager about Hollywood’s future and the new opportunities it now holds for its stars.



"I don’t miss a thing," she insisted. "I’m very happy that I lived during that time. I’m happy that I had my beginnings then, but things changed. What a wonderful time now, more actors are working than ever before with all the companies like Netflix and Amazon, all of these movies and TV shows they are producing."