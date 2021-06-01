'Duck Dynasty's' Reed and Brighton Robertson expecting baby girl

The "Duck Dynasty" clan is growing.

Reed Robertson and his wife Brighton revealed on Instagram that they are expecting their first child.

"Baby girl Robertson coming in November," Brighton shared along with pictures of a sonogram. "The pups can’t believe they’re getting a sister and we can’t wait to meet our little girl!"

Reed's mom, Missy, commented on the picture saying she has been waiting to share this news.

"I’ve been about to burst with this news! Yayayayayay!!! Y’all are going to be awesome parents to my grandbaby!! We love y’all so much," she wrote.

Aunt Jessica Robertson wrote: "I’m soooooo excited!!!!"

Reed's cousin Sadie Robertson – who just welcomed a daughter named Honey James with her husband Christian Huff – also said she is "SO EXCITED!!!" Her mom Korie added: "Sooo excited!! We need another girl around here."

The couple married in 2016 after getting engaged in 2015 when Reed proposed during a family trip to New York City.

