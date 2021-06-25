'Duck Dynasty' star Kay Robertson hospitalized after dog attack, husband Phil reveals

"Duck Dynasty" star Kay Robertson was hospitalized on Tuesday night after she was apparently bitten by the family's dog, Bobo, in an attack that left a piece of her lip missing.

Known by fans as Miss Kay, the 73-year-old matriarch is said to now be resting comfortably at home following the incident which was detailed by Phil and Jase Robertson on their "Unashamed" podcast.

Phil, 75, told listeners that his wife came to him in the middle of the night holding a rag to her mouth and told him that she needed to run to the hospital.

"I said, 'Move that rag a minute,'" he recalled. "She takes the rag off her face. And I'm looking at her top lip, was split in two, about a quarter of an inch."

"Her bottom lip, over on the right side, there was just a chuck gone," Phil added. "Bleeding profusely is an understatement."

The bite seemingly happened when Kay was getting ready for bed and leaned down to give Bobo a goodnight kiss, which apparently startled the sleeping dog, causing Bobo to snap at Kay.

"I said the old saying, 'Miss Kay, let a sleeping dog lie. You need to remember that,'" he said in the podcast. Phil then explained what the family plans to do about their dog as Bobo is now older than he was during the height of "Duck Dynasty" and has developed cataracts in his eyes due to past snake bites.

"First thing she told Dad when she came in – she said, 'I just want you to know that Bobo met me at the truck and he apologized,'" Kay and Phil's son, Alan Robertson, said, indicating that Bobo will likely be sticking around for a while.

As for Kay, she is recovering at home and due to the stitches securing her facial wound together, will be re-masking up for the foreseeable future.

Reps for the family did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.