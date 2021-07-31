'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson gives update on 'household' after dog bite scare, new addition to family

EXCLUSIVE: Last month, "Duck Dynasty" star Kay Robertson was bitten by the family's dog, Bobo, in an attack that left a piece of her lip missing and forced her into the hospital.

The 73-year-old matriarch of the rowdy Robertson crew had startled the sleeping canine when she leaned over to kiss him goodnight, causing Bobo to snap at Kay in a split instant.

On Thursday, her son, Willie Robertson provided an update on her health and said his mother is on a quick path to recovery after her hospital stay.

"I'm happy to report that she’s doing good," he told Fox News. "I spoke to mom today and she's actually in Texas visiting my brother and she seemed great and she said her lip is doing well."

Willie said that while he "hasn't seen" his mother in about a month since he’s been traveling himself, he noted that Miss Kay is "in great spirits and healing up great."

"She always tells me to tell anybody who asks that her dog is very sorry for what he did," he quipped, adding that Bobo "just didn't realize" what he had done. "So I told her I would keep delivering that message."

Meanwhile, his daughter, Sadie Robertson, 23, and her husband Christian Huff recently welcomed their first child together – a daughter named Honey James – on May 11. Amid the swift transition to parenthood, Willie raved of the couple’s efforts and said he enjoys spending time with the family’s latest addition.

"Sadie's doing great," he exuded. "We get to see them all the time and she's doing good!"

"We're back on the tennis court again and we're having fun and the baby's doing great. So everyone is doing great here in the Robertson household."

Last month, Sadie’s uncle, Alan Robertson told Fox News his wife, Lisa – Sadie’s Aunt – can’t get enough of seeing Honey James and jumps at any excuse to visit her niece.

"[Lisa] is such a baby nut, so every opportunity she has to make a lasagna or take something to their house, she's over there so she can hug all on our little wonder woman," he said.

"We laugh but Sadie and Christian look like superheroes. You know, it's like Captain America meets Wonder Woman or Bat Girl or something," added Alan. "And so we knew that this was going to be a special little girl and she's great. Sadie – it was her first delivery so she had some moments where it was a difficult delivery but she got through it and it just seems like [motherhood] fits her perfectly. It's like anything else Sadie does," he added at the time.

"She just has that million-watt smile and it seems motherhood just makes her glow all the more. So everybody's doing well. The baby is doing great too."