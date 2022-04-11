'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke goes topless on Instagram amid divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Cheryl Burke posed topless on Instagram over the weekend as she goes through her divorce from estranged husband Matthew Lawrence.

Burke, 37, shared a photo sans bra to Instagram while getting her hair and make up professionally done.

"Good hair day," the "Dancing with the Stars" pro captioned the pic, before thanking her stylist Kelsey.

"Also, stay cool, LA - it’s HOT today," Burke added.

Burke's steamy snap comes months after the professional dancer filed for divorce.

Burke filed for a dissolution of marriage at a Los Angeles area courthouse on Feb. 18, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital at the time. The "DWTS" pro cited "irreconcilable differences."

Burke listed the date of separation for the couple as Jan. 7.

The divorce filing also indicates that Burke and Lawrence had signed a prenuptial agreement days before they wed.

Burke and Lawrence tied the knot in May 2019.

Burke and Lawrence got married on May 23, 2019. The two originally met in 2006 after Lawrence's brother was a contestant on "Dancing with the Stars." Burke and Lawrence briefly dated, but later split.

The two reunited in 2017 and Lawrence proposed a year later at the Montage Laguna Beach.

Burke returned to the couple's wedding venue five days after filing for divorce in order to "feel [her] feelings."

"Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings," she captioned a selfie taken at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.