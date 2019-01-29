'Empire' star Jussie Smollett assaulted in possible racist, homophobic attack

"Empire" star Jussie Smollett was hospitalized after “a possible racially-charged” and homophobic assault and battery, Chief Anthony Guglielmi of the Chicago Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.
In a press release sent to USA TODAY, Guglielmi said the attack is being investigated as a hate crime.
"Detectives are currently working to gather video, identify potential witnesses and establish an investigative timeline," the press release stated. "The victim is fully cooperating with investigators and we ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8382 or report it anonymously to www.cpdtip.com."
According to police, Smollett was walking on Tuesday when two unknown offenders approached him and started yelling "racial and homophobic slurs." The offenders then used their hands to batter the victim and poured an unknown chemical substance on him. One of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim's neck.
Smollett then transported himself to Northwestern Hospital, according to police. He is in good condition.
20th Century Fox Television, which produces "Empire" and Fox Entertainment, which airs it, commented on the incident In a statement to USA TODAY Tuesday.
"We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our 'Empire' family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice," the statement read. "The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate – and especially against one of our own."
Smollett, who plays gay character Jamal Lyon on "Empire," joined the hit Fox show in 2015. He also starred in the 2017 film "Marshall."
During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in March 2015, Smollett came out as gay himself. He expanded upon his sexuality in an interview with Out Magazine in 2016.
"I am a gay man with an extremely open heart ... If I had to label myself, I would label myself as a gay man," he told the magazine at the time. "If I fall in love down the road with a woman, I'm going to love that woman."
Support for Smollett following the attack began pouring in through social media Tuesday, including from his boss, "Empire" co-creator, Lee Daniels, and co-star Vivica A. Fox.
"I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW!" Fox tweeted.
I'm just now hearing the news about the senseless hate attack on my #EMPiRE Nephew @JussieSmollett IM SO ANGRY AND HURT ABOUT THIS! THIS MUST STOP!! SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE! PRAYERS UP TO U NEPHEW! 😢😢🙇🏾♀️🙇🏾♀️ pic.twitter.com/p4GqfNW3An— Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) January 29, 2019
Daniels, who is also gay, shared his thoughts in a passionate, lengthy and NSFW Instagram video.
"It's taken me a minute to come to social media about this, because Jussie, you are my son. You didn't deserve, nor anybody deserves, to have a noose put around your neck, to have bleach thrown on you, to be called 'die, (expletive, (expletive),' or whatever they said to you," Daniels said.
"You are better than that. We are better than that. America is better than that," he added. It starts at home, we have to love each other – regardless of what sexual orientation we are."
Daniels concluded: "No racist (expletive) can come in and do the things that they did to you. Hold your head up Jussie, I'm with you I'll be there in a minute."
In a tweet, "Empire" co-creator Danny Strong added, "I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live."
I’m deeply horrified and saddened by the racist and homophobic attacks against @JussieSmollett. He is a kind and profoundly talented soul whom I respect with all my heart. The terror of racism and homophobia has no place in our society, it is the most indecent way to live...— Danny Strong (@Dannystrong) January 29, 2019
Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) also tweeted about the incident and stressed the urgent need to pass legislation adding lynching to the list of federal hate crimes.
"The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching," Booker wrote. I'm glad he's safe," he tweeted. To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime – I urge you to pay attention."
The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I'm glad he's safe.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019
To those in Congress who don't feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m
John Legend also tweeted his support.
"Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack," he said in a tweet. "We support you and pray that you find peace and justice."
Sending love to Jussie and the Smollett family after this horrific attack. We support you and pray that you find peace and justice.— John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2019
Zendaya also sent her love to Smollett.
"This is heartbreaking and terrifying...please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett," she tweeted.
This is heartbreaking and terrifying...please pay attention to what’s happening here. Sending all my love to @JussieSmollett https://t.co/YTJ6bwLDkZ— Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 29, 2019
Wanda Sykes also tweeted, writing, "I’m pissed. Love you @JussieSmollett and your family."
I’m pissed. Love you @JussieSmollett and your family. https://t.co/DYohyjP0AW— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 29, 2019
Kerry Washington sent prayers for Smollett.
"DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett," she tweeted.
DEAR GOD! Prayers and justice for Jussie Smollett.— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 29, 2019
Shonda Rhimes urged her followers to rise up against incidents like this.
"We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE," she tweeted.
We ALL have a responsibility to rise up against the ignorance and hate out there. If you know who did this to @JussieSmollett, REPORT THEM TO THE POLICE.— shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019
Margaret Cho also sent her love.
"No words. Love to you @JussieSmollett," she tweeted, adding several heart emojis.
No words. Love to you @JussieSmollett ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/bdVahUfi04— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) January 29, 2019
As did Billy Eichner, tweeting, "This is so awful. Sending love to @JussieSmollett."
This is so awful. Sending love to @JussieSmollett. 🙌🌈 https://t.co/U3wKFBAXi2— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2019
Jenny Han called the incident "beyond horrifying."
"My heart goes out to @JussieSmollett," her tweet continued.
This is beyond horrifying. My heart goes out to @JussieSmollett. https://t.co/adSBiFaNLm— Jenny Han (@jennyhan) January 29, 2019
Josh Gad also tweeted his support for Smollett.
"This makes me sick. @JussieSmollett we are all with you today my friend. Sending unlimited love your way," he said. "My heart breaks for you and a country where this kind of this can still happen on a regular basis."
This makes me sick. @JussieSmollett we are all with you today my friend. Sending unlimited love your way. My heart breaks for you and a country where this kind of this can still happen on a regular basis. https://t.co/r3un9sBsWT— Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 29, 2019
