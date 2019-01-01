New Year's Eve celebrations: Watch the fireworks as London joins world in welcoming 2019

London has welcomed 2019 with a dazzling firework display and the chimes of Big Ben.

Some 100,000 ticket-holders lined the banks of the Thames to watch 70,000 projectiles made up of eight tonnes of fireworks fire into the sky from three barges and the London Eye.

Edinburgh also put on a spectacular display, with around 75,000 party-goers gathering in the centre of the city to see in 2019.

Below are pictures and details from all the big displays in the major cities around the world. Happy New Year!

The words "London is open" rang in the new year as the capital welcomed 2019 with a dazzling riverside fireworks display.

The phrase was spoken in seven languages around two minutes past midnight as the city skyline filled with lights in the largest annual display in Europe.

A soundtrack featuring Europe's finest musical artists celebrated the diversity of the capital, after Big Ben, silent for much of 2018 due to renovations, chimed once more.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the sold-out display would show Europe that the capital will remain "open-minded" and "outward looking" post-Brexit.

He said Westminster politicians had given the world the impression that Britain is "insular, inward looking", as Britain begins the new year countdown to Brexit.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations Credit: PA

Mr Khan said he hoped this year's event would "send a message of support" to the more than one million European citizens for whom London is home.

He has previously expressed his backing for a People's Vote and has voiced his concerns over the effects of a no-deal Brexit on the capital.

He vowed that London would remain the same after March 29 2019, and said the fireworks display was about "showing the world, while they're watching us, that we're going to carry on being open-minded, outward looking, pluralistic".

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations Credit: PA

Some 100,000 ticket-holders lined the banks of the Thames to watch 70,000 projectiles made up of eight tonnes of fireworks fire into the sky from three barges and the London Eye.

Mr Khan continued: "We, in my opinion, are one of the greatest cities in the world, one of the reason we are one of the greatest cities in the world is because of the contribution made by Europeans."

"I think diversity is a strength and I think what tonight is about is celebrating that diversity.

"I hope that members of Parliament, members of the Government will see the fireworks tonight, will listen to the soundtrack and will reflect on what sort of country they want to live in post-March.

Edinburgh's huge street party

People from around the world have welcomed in the new year at a colourful street party - in the shadow of Edinburgh castle - in the "home of Hogmanay".

The jubilant crowd counted down the 10 seconds to midnight before a fireworks display lit up the sky above the famous landmark, with the soundtrack provided by German band Meute.

Fireworks light up the sky in Edinburgh during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations Credit: PA More

A mass rendition of Auld Lang Syne then rang out around the city when the fireworks fell silent.

The events were the main focus of the street party which ran for several hours over December 31 and January 1. Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay planned this year's events to celebrate the ties between Scotland and Europe as the UK prepares to leave the EU in 2019.

Soggy start for New York

A drenching rain couldn't keep crowds from packing Times Square for the traditional crystal ball drop and a string of star performances.

Christina Aguilera pumped up the crowd, performing in a snow-white dress and coat while partygoers danced in their rain ponchos.

Bebe Rexha sang John Lennon's "Imagine" just before the midnight ball drop.

Confetti drops over the crowd as the clock strikes midnight during the New Year's celebration in Times Square Credit: AP More

The celebration took place under tight security. Partygoers were checked for weapons and then herded into pens, ringed by metal barricades, where they waited for the stroke of midnight.

But the weather forced police to scrap plans to fly a drone to help keep watch over the crowd.

Revellers were paying up to $10 for plastic ponchos trying to stay dry. Umbrellas were banned for security reasons.

Paris sees in 2019

Parisians and tourists gathered on the Champs-Elysees to celebrate New Year's Eve under heavy security.

Anti-government protesters from the yellow vest movement have issued calls on social media for "festive" demonstrations on the famous avenue.

Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's Day celebrations on the Champs Elysees, in Paris Credit: AP More

Paris police set up a security perimeter in the area, with bag searches, a ban on alcohol and traffic restrictions. The Interior Ministry said Sunday that the heavy security measures are needed because of a "high terrorist threat" and concerns about "non-declared protests."

President Emmanuel Macron gave his traditional New Year address to briefly lay out his priorities for 2019, as some protesters angry over high taxes and his pro-business policies plan to continue their demonstrations in coming weeks.

A protester wearing a "Yellow vest" (gilet jaune) demonstrates in front of a row of French police on the Champs-Elysees in Paris Credit: AFP More

Ahead of midnight, a light show illustrating the theme of brotherhood took place on the Arc de Triomphe monument at the top of the Champs-Elysees.

Fireworks time in Athens

Happy New Year ΕΛΛΑΔΑ! Anyone in Greece right now? Send us back a shout and where you are celebrating right now! #happynewyearpic.twitter.com/zNJIxdAu0H — The Pappas Post (@PappasPost) December 31, 2018

New Year in Nairobi

Fireworks explode over the UAP Old Mutual Tower during New Year celebrations in Nairobi Credit: Reuters More

An impressive display at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai

Fireworks crackled at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, as hundreds of thousands of spectators gathered downtown to watch the spectacular display.

The fireworks replace last year's somewhat anticlimactic LED lightshow that ran down the facade of the 828-meter-tall (2,716-foot) tower.

Dubai New Year's Eve 2018 LIVE: Watch Burj Khalifa fireworks stream https://t.co/XnBC8eS4wfpic.twitter.com/Kug053x0jA — Time Out Dubai (@TimeOutDubai) December 31, 2018

Cafes and restaurants with a view of the Burj Khalifa charge a premium for their locale on New Year's Eve.

Casual sandwich chain Pret a Manger, for example, charges $817 for a table of four.

That price gets you hot and cold drinks and some canapes.

For burgers near the action, fast food chain Five Guys charged $408 per person for unlimited burgers, hotdogs, fries, milkshakes and soda.

That magnificent show and this magnificent shot from @tgfromdubai is ������! Happy New Year everyone!#burjkhalifa#dubaipic.twitter.com/F2ylFZWvEB — Movenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai (@movenpickDDubai) December 31, 2018

Dozens injured in the Philippines

Dozens of people were injured in New Year celebrations in the Philippines.

It came as powerful firecrackers were set off in one of Asia's most violent celebrations, despite a government scare campaign and threats of arrests.

The Department of Health said it has recorded more than 50 firecracker injuries in the past 10 days.

Officials had urged centralised fireworks displays to discourage wild and sometimes fatal merrymaking.

The notorious tradition, worsened by celebratory gunfire, stems from a Chinese-influenced belief that noise drives away evil and misfortune.

A New Year's Eve reveler in Manila Credit: Reuters More

Pope sends his blessings

Pope Francis has rounded out the most problematic year of his papacy by presiding over a vespers service and praying before the Vatican's giant sand sculpture Nativity scene.

During his homily on Monday, Francis lamented how many people spent 2018 living on the edge of dignity, homeless or forced into modern forms of slavery. Francis noted that Rome alone counts some 10,000 homeless and said: "During the winter their situation is particularly hard."

Pope Francis greets faithful in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican More

Accompanied by his chief alms-giver, Francis then walked out into St. Peter's Square, where he greeted pilgrims and prayed before the Nativity scene, carved out of 720 tons of packed sand.

On Tuesday, Francis will celebrate Mass to mark the start of a new year and officially leave behind 2018, which saw a new eruption of the clergy sex abuse scandal.

Russia raises a glass

As Russians raised toasts to celebrate across the country's 11 time zones, President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to rely on internal resources to improve living standards.

In a televised address just before midnight, Putin said that "we can achieve positive results only through our own efforts and well-coordinated teamwork."

Fireworks over the Kremlin Credit: AFP More

Raising life quality remains the top priority, he said, adding that it's necessary to tap domestic resources to achieve the goal as "there wasn't and there won't be anyone to help."

The statement sounded like an oblique reference to continuing Russia-West tensions and Western sanctions.

The nation's festive mood was marred by the collapse of an apartment building Monday in Magnitogorsk that killed at least four. Putin visited the city to oversee rescue efforts.

Chilly start in China

New Year's Eve isn't celebrated widely in mainland China, where the lunar New Year in February is a more important holiday. But countdown events were held in major cities, and some of the faithful headed to Buddhist temples for bell-ringing and prayers.

Outdoor revellers in Beijing had to brave temperatures well below freezing.

Additional police were deployed in parts of Shanghai, where a New Year's Eve stampede in 2014 killed 36 people.

Fireworks explode over Victoria Harbour during New Year celebrations in Hong Kong Credit: AFP More

In Hong Kong, festive lights on skyscrapers provided the backdrop for a fireworks, music and light show over Victoria Harbor on a chilly evening.

North Korea welcomes 2019 with fireworks and musical performances

After an eventful year that saw three inter-Korean summits and the easing of tensions over North Korea's nuclear program, Korean - North and South of the border - entered 2019 with hopes that the hard-won detente will expand into a stable peace.

Thousands of South Koreans filled the streets of the capital, Seoul, for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony near City Hall. Dignitaries picked to ring the old Bosingak bell at midnight included famous surgeon Lee Guk-jong, who successfully operated on a North Korean soldier who escaped to South Korea in 2017 in a hail of bullets fired by his comrades.

A "peace bell" was tolled at Imjingak, a pavilion near the border with North Korea.

Japan, South Korea and small parts of Russia and Indonesia ring in the New Year

Russians got to enjoy performances from actors and dancers dressed up as characters including Father Frost and the Snow Maiden, as small parts of the country took part in a count down to midnight.

Father Frost and Snow Maiden Credit: Yuri Smityuk\\TASS via Getty Images More

Fireworks in Vladivostok, Russia Credit: Yuri Smityuk\\TASS via Getty Images More

Ramming attack mars Tokyo celebrations

Japan celebrated the New Year in style on Monday night.

People hold balloons during the count down event at the Prince Park Tower Tokyo hotel Credit: Getty More

However, nine people were hurt, one seriously, when a man deliberately ploughed his car into crowds celebrating New Year's Eve along a famous Tokyo street.

With an "intent to murder", 21-year-old Kazuhiro Kusakabe drove a small vehicle into Takeshita Street in Tokyo's fashion district of Harajuku at 10 minutes past midnight, a police spokesman told AFP.

According to national broadcaster NHK, Kusakabe told police he was acting in "retribution for the death penalty" without giving more precise details.

Policemen stand next to a car which plowed into pedestrians on New Year day in Tokyo Credit: Reuters More

One college student suffered serious injuries during the attack and was undergoing surgery, the police spokesman told AFP.

Kusakabe was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Fireworks glitter over Sydney Harbour

Parts of Australia including Sydney are celebrating the New Year, with the city putting on a spectacular fireworks display over the harbour.

The Opera House was thrown into sharp relief by the fireworks, which were watched on television by people all over the world.

The celebrations in Sydney were slightly dampened by inclement weather, with thousands of people waiting to watch the fireworks battered with torrential rain and a thunderstorm.

New Zealand celebrates 2019

It is officially 2019 in New Zealand, as cities including Auckland set off fireworks and spectators danced and cheered.

The annual Wondergarden festival is also taking place, with revelers flooding to Auckland to enjoy the music and ring in the New Year.

Partygoers were allowed to make as much noise as they liked between 6pm and 2am, after the council in Auckland promised not to attend any noise complaints during those hours.

"New Year's Eve is always a great time for celebration in Auckland and from a noise control perspective we don't tend to see significant increases in complaints over the course of the night generally because there seems to be higher levels of tolerance to noise as many people choose to stay up later to enjoy the midnight entertainment. Because of this, we do relax our policy slightly on New Year's Eve and only attend complaints after 2am which is often the time when most festivities have come to an end," Max Wilde, the council's team manager for Licencing Response told the New Zealand Herald.

Samoa is the first country to ring in 2019

Samoa was the first country to celebrate the New Year with an inevitable fireworks display.

Samoa welcomes the New Year in style.



This government initiative is a special commemoration marking Samoa as the first country to welcome the New Year.



The fireworks display will be an ongoing annual celebration... https://t.co/6gqwrEd0Oa







— Government of Samoa (@samoagovt) December 31, 2018

Interestingly, just an hour's flight away is American Samoa, which has to wait 24 hours to ring in 2019 because of the time difference.