New Year's Eve, the shutdown and stocks: 5 things you need to know Monday

Shutdown shuts down Trump's New Year's plans

When the gang at Mar-a-Lago rings in the New Year Monday night, the posh Florida club's most prominent member will be missing: President Donald Trump. Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget and the incoming chief of staff, says the president will stay in Washington to work on ending the week-long government shutdown. "Now, he's canceled his plans for New Year's," Mulvaney said in an interview on "Fox & Friends," noting Trump is engagement in shutdown negotiations on a "minute-by-minute basis." If so, he's not getting a lot of face time with members of Congress, who have all, by and large, gone home for the holidays.

No ESPN blackout after Disney, Verizon agreement

Verizon and Disney announced a deal to keep the network's channels on Fios, a day before a contract between the two companies was set to expire on Monday. The deal will be welcome news to Fios users who are college football fans as Disney's channels include ESPN, which will air New Year's Day bowl games. The other channels that would have been affected include the Disney Channel and ABC stations in New York and Philadelphia. The details of the new agreement will be released in the coming days, the statement added.

McCain's successor steps down

Sen. Jon Kyl will resign from the U.S. Senate Monday, setting up a second appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to the seat once occupied by the late John McCain. Rep. Martha McSally will take McCain's seat, reviving her political life less than two months after she lost to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in a race for the state’s other Senate seat. Sinema will be sworn in before McSally next month, making Sinema the senior senator from Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey said earlier this month, citing "the will of the voters." Sinema has also served longer in the House of Representatives than McSally.

Stock markets close out a rotten 2018

Investors will have one more full day of trading on New Year's Eve before closing the books on a dismal 2018. The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be open Monday; both will be closed on New Year's Day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 6.7 percent in 2018, on track for its worst annual performance since 2008. Will 2019 bring better times? January has historically been a bullish month for U.S. stocks, but in the last 20 years, the Dow has fallen roughly 1.25 percent on average in the first month of the year and posted losses 55 percent of the time. USA TODAY columnist Ken Fisher, however, says now's the time to buy.

It's New Year's Eve

But you already knew that. What you might not know: A 400-pound PEEPS Chick will be dropping in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, to ring in the New Year, one of five bizarre things being dropped in American cities celebrating Monday night. And while about one million people to gather in New York City’s Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop, another 198 million Americans and one billion people around the world will watch its descent on television. Prefer New Years deals over celebrations? Free Panera Bread bagels, Chick-fil-A sandwiches and IHOP kids meals are all happening, all in our roundup of New Year's freebies wrapping up 2019. See you next year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Year's Eve, the shutdown and stocks: 5 things you need to know Monday