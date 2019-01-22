The bad news: A popular North American tourist spot is facing harsh winter temperatures. The good news: The pictures are outstanding.

Niagara Falls tourists flocked to social media to document the phenomenon, and one visitor even compared the sight to the movie "Frozen."

"There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm out and summoned up some stairs like she does in the movie," Emma Grafham told CNN.

Ice coats the rocks and observation deck at the base of the Horseshoe falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario on January 3, 2018. The cold snap which has gripped much of Canada and the United States has nearly frozen over the American side of the falls. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff RobinsGEOFF ROBINS/AFP/Getty Images ORIG FILE ID: AFP_VL1YQ More

It inspired a poem from one user. "And her frigid heart / Unleashes furry in flurries," the poem begins.

Another wrote about how the site had "frozen over..."

...Though that may not be such a good thing, as one user commented that his finger was going to fall off.

Others captured video of the beauty:

And one woman's "first solo road trip" led to an epic selfie.

If these pictures haven't convinced you, maybe it's time to start "living life on the edge" and paying a visit (even in the bitter cold).

Contributing: Brett Molina

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Frozen' Niagara Falls photos spread across social media