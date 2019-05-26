'Game of Thrones' series finale recap: A disaster ending that fans didn't deserve

Spoiler alert! The following contains details from the “Game of Thrones” series finale, Season 8 Episode 6, "The Iron Throne." Read our recap of Season 8, Episode 5 here.

This isn't what we signed up for.

When "Game of Thrones" premiered eight years ago, it was instantly clear that the series was something different. It was a story that broke the conventions of the fantasy genre, not one that was a slave to them. Yes, the "Thrones" books and the series were inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings," but they also subverted that trilogy. Ned Stark lost his head. The Red Wedding killed Robb and Catelyn. The Mountain killed the Viper. Tragedy and injustice were as baked into the series' identity as dragons and battles.

But that's not the show that aired its finale Sunday night. In the final episode, "The Iron Throne," the show was unrecognizable. It was hacky; it was cliched. Every character left standing received a saccharine coda. Closure is one thing, but pandering is entirely another.

Listen to this week's episode of USA TODAY's podcast, The Mothership, to hear our Film and TV Critic rate the "Game of Thrones" series finale.

"The Iron Throne" would have been a fine ending for a different kind of TV show. It would have been a satisfying landing for a series that had long warmed hearts. But over the years, "Thrones" has been a story in which the good guys didn't win and the bad guys didn't get their comeuppance. The world the writers built wasn't fair, and good people suffered for no reason. It wasn't a particularly rosy theme, but it was one of the reasons the series became such a massive hit; why it felt relatable in spite of its otherworldy setting. It was never a fairy tale. It was as messy and broken our world is now.

"Iron Throne" is an episode that will go down as one of the most controversial series finales of all time. For many fans, it is likely enough. Everybody who was good got their reward. Dany got her recompense. And there's even an argument to be made that by going for a happy-ever-after, "Thrones" subverted the expectations of everyone waiting for a bloodbath.

But that's not what "Iron Throne" did. It didn't gracefully swerve into another lane, it careened off a cliff. And looking back at the series will never be the same.

More: 'Game of Thrones' fan reactions: Fire and fury go beyond King's Landing

All hail Daenerys Stormborn

"Iron Throne" picked up where last week's "The Bells" left off: In the ruins of King's Landing as Dany's allies reckon with what their queen has done. Tyrion, as you might imagine, is particularly devastated.

Jon is not happy either, as he surveys the corpses of the civilians and their children that his aunt/lover killed. He and Davos come upon Grey Worm and the Unsullied about to execute a group of Lannister soldiers, even though they've surrendered. Grey Worm is still in rage mode and says he's simply acting on Dany's orders to kill everyone who served Cersei. The two almost come to blows before Davos intervenes; Grey Worm executes the prisoners anyway.

Dany, completely chill after her mass murder, is holding court for her soldiers, shouting about all they've conquered, and all the lands they will soon "liberate." Emilia Clarke gives her last Dany speech with gusto, and there's a legitimately stunning shot where Drogon takes off behind Dany and she momentarily looks like she has black wings.

Tyrion is not impressed, ripping off his Hand of the Queen badge when Dany confronts him about releasing Jaime. Dany has the Unsullied take him away.

The shield that guards the realms of men

Jon goes to see Tyrion in his makeshift cell, and Tyrion uses what he thinks to be the last few moments of his life trying to convince Jon to murder Dany. He says Dany has killed more people than Tywin and Cersei combined, that she's all fire and blood. He quotes the Night's Watch oath, reminding Jon that he's always tried to save people, and killing Dany could save many.

Tyrion also admits what most fans had theorized since the infamous boat scene in Season 7: That he's in love with Dany. Jon remembers something Maester Aemon said all the way back in Season 1: "Love is the death of duty." Tyrion responds: "Sometimes duty is the death of love."