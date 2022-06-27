'General Hospital' cast attended Jack Wagner's son's funeral in show of support

The cast of "General Hospital" attended the funeral of Jack and Kristina Wagner's son Harrison.

Harrison was found dead in a parking lot in early June, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was 27.

The cast spoke about the funeral and their ways of supporting Jack and Kristina while they walked the red carpet of the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday.

"I had a similar experience in November with my best friend and the 'GH' cast was amazing," Kelly Monaco, who stars on "General Hospital," said.

"It's a family, and the same grace has been extended to Kristina and Jack. I have chills talking about it," she continued. "My heart goes out to them because I know exactly what they're feeling. It's tragic. And I hope more people are aware of the epidemic that's going — that's been going on — for decades."

"There's no way to lessen the pain but just be there when they need us," Cynthia Watros added.

Jack and Kristina announced Harrison had passed away after losing "his battle with addiction." The family created a scholarship fund their late son's honor.

"The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply," the description on the site reads.

"We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it."

Harrison was the son of Jack and ex-wife Kristina. The two met while filming "General Hospital." Jack and Kristina wed in 1993 and divorced in 2006.

Following his relationship with Kristina, Jack was in a long-term relationship with "Melrose Place" co-star Heather Locklear.

The actor is known for appearing in soap operas, including "General Hospital," "Melrose Place," "Santa Barbara" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

