'Gilligan's Island' star Tina Louise reveals sexiest co-star, qualities she's looking for in a partner

Tina Louise is the last surviving cast member of "Gilligan’s Island" and she recently revealed what she really thought about the leading men on the series.

Louise portrayed the glitzy Ginger Grant in the iconic TV series which aired from 1964 until 1967 and in which Bob Denver played the title character. The actress apparently appeared to have no hesitation when asked in a recent inerview who she thinks her sexiest co-star from the series was.

Speaking to the New York Post in a new interview, Louise revealed: "It's Jim [Backus]."

"Jim was hilarious. Humor, hon," she continued of the late actor, who played the millionaire Thurston Howell III. "He was so funny and he used to go to the psychiatrist every day and tell me the news of the day … But just in general, he had a great sense of humor. He was adorable."

The '60s TV show also saw Bob Denver as Gilligan, Russell Johnson as the professor, and Alan Hale Jr. as the skipper.

"I think the Professor read too many books," she added. "[Gilligan] was just very nervous and scared to death and talked so fast. He was so shy."

Louise confirmed she currently lives in New York City. Although she declared to share her age with the outlet because she doesn't believe in letting a number dictate her life, she was pretty open about the qualities she's looking for in a prospective partner should the right one come around.

"I’m open. I’m open. I’m open to life," Louise said of her interest in dating.

She added: "He’d be funny, have a good heart and money wouldn’t matter if we were stuck on an Island."

Louise even divulged one star in Hollywood she'd like to get to know more. Turns out she'd choose late-night host John Oliver.

"I like his dimples. I like him. He’s terrific. Bright. Cute. Funny," she dished. "You have to enjoy each other’s company and have something to talk about. That’s important."

Louise last spoke to Fox News in December of 2020 following the passing of another one of her "Gilligan" co-stars, Dawn Wells.

"I will always remember her kindness to me," Louise said. "We shared in creating a cultural landmark that has continued to bring comfort and smiles to people during this difficult time. I hope that people will remember her the way that I do – always with a smile on her face."

Louise said in a 2019 interview with Closer Weekly that she adored how the sitcom "represented this great escape" in the wake of the Cuban Missile Crisis, the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy and in the midst of an escalating Vietnam War.

"When we first aired, our country was in turmoil," Louise reflected, adding, "I think people really needed an escape. Then we lost our beloved Martin Luther King and in a time of uncertainty, ‘Gilligan’s Island represented this great escape."

"This sweet, silly show provided its fans with calm and joy in a frightening time and has continued to do so," Louise continued.

"Gilligan’s Island" continues to be screened across the world in more than 30 languages.

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.