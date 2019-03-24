'Have A Great Day!': Trump posts first tweets since Mueller investigation concluded

President Donald Trump sent his first tweets in two days on Sunday, ending one of the longest stretches he has gone without a Twitter post since he took office.

But those who had been counting the minutes between tweets and looking for hidden meaning in Trump's social media silence – which started around the time news broke that special counsel Robert Mueller had concluded his investigation into Russian election meddling – likely found Sunday's posts a bit anti-climatic.

"Good Morning, Have A Great Day!" Trump tweeted at 8 a.m. EDT.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added a minute later.

They were his first tweets since 4:15 p.m. EDT on Friday, marking an almost 40-hour tweet-less stretch by the president, who typically posts several tweets a day. But that was not a new record. In June 2017, the president went almost 46 hours without a tweet.

On Friday, Attorney General William Barr said he was reviewing Mueller's report and planned to give lawmakers a summary of the special counsel's conclusions "as soon as this weekend."

Although the contents of Mueller's report have so far only been seen by a small group of people, many of the president's supporters have read the lack of any further indictments as an indication that the special counsel did not uncover evidence of any conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

Trump has spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort where he has played golf and even squeezed in time to meet with musician Kid Rock.

