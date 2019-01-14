Here's your guide to the 'super blood wolf moon eclipse' that's coming this weekend

Sure, you may know the "super blood wolf moon eclipse" is coming to a sky near you this weekend. But what exactly does it mean?

Unquestionably, the main event is the total lunar eclipse, also known as an eclipse of the moon, which will start late Sunday, Jan. 20 and finish early Monday, Jan. 21. (Eastern time.)

This type of eclipse happens when the moon passes fully into the shadow of Earth.

Beyond that, despite all the hullabaloo over the various names, there's still only one moon. There's no separate super, blood, wolf or anything else moon.

Start the day smarter: Get USA TODAY's Daily Briefing in your inbox

Here's some more info about this month's sky spectacle:

Total lunar eclipse: You'll have to stay up late for this event, so drink some coffee and grab some blankets.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of Earth, according to NASA. When this happens, Earth blocks the sunlight that normally reaches the moon. Instead of that sunlight hitting the moon’s surface, Earth's shadow falls on it.

(Note: In this graphic above, there is nothing visibly different when the moon enters the penumbra at 9:35. The first shading on the moon won't appear until roughly 10:10.)

Starting at 10:34 p.m. EST Sunday, Jan. 20, skywatchers will notice a "little notch is taken out of the moon," according to Brian Murphy, director of Indiana's Holcomb Observatory & Planetarium and Butler University professor. This is the beginning of the partial eclipse.

"The moon starts to enter into the Earth's shadow in a portion called the umbra when the sun is totally blocked out," he said. "Earth is moving from right to left through the shadow."

Starting at 11:41 p.m., the full eclipse will begin. A maximum eclipse will occur at 12:12 a.m. Jan. 21. The total eclipse will end at 12:44 a.m.

Supermoon. A supermoon occurs when the full moon is at the closest point of its orbit to the Earth, which is also called the perigee.

That makes the moon look extra close and extra bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a full moon at its farthest point from Earth, known as the apogee, NASA said.