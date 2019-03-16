'A gut punch': How the college admissions scandal hurt families with disabled students

When Veronica Soliz's son took the SAT, he was granted an hour and a half of extra time for the entire test through a disability accommodation.

The mother of an autistic child said she was thankful he got that, not even realizing then they could have asked for more time and having also been denied other accommodations he requested.

So when she read the news Tuesday that children of TV celebrities and wealthy elites in some cases had been granted twice that amount of time her son got for disabilities they allegedly fabricated, she was in disbelief.

In what authorities are calling the largest-ever college admissions bribery case, wealthy families allegedly paid college coaches and admission test insiders to rig the system and get their children admitted to top-tier universities by faking disabilities and athletic recruitment.

"To see that somebody just paid for what we've been dealing with his whole life, it was just a gut punch," Soliz said. "It's way too hard for us to get what we need and way too easy for people like Felicity Huffman."

Now, Soliz, other parents and advocates fear the scandal could jeopardize what is already a stressful and arduous process for students with legitimate needs to get disability accommodations to level the playing field in the college admissions process.

How students who need accommodations get them

The College Board, which administers the SAT, and the ACT have specific guidelines for what students must submit and what students can receive when requesting accommodations while taking the tests.

Forms also vary depending on disability, so a student who has ADHD must submit different documentation compared to those with autism.

In many cases, students from public schools already have mandated individualized education plans that specify the accommodations they receive daily in their classrooms. The documentation and testing needed to create those plans are then submitted to the testing companies to apply for similar accommodations on exam day.

Whether students have an up-to-date plan already or must get the documentation before taking the admissions tests, the process of approval for accommodations can be "very adversarial" for families to prove a disability to a testing company, said Matthew Cortland, a disability rights attorney based in Massachusetts.

The breadth of the accommodations in the scheme "was very astonishing to me because it's so difficult to get those kinds of things," said Nicole Jorwic, director of rights policy at The Arc, a non-profit advocacy group for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Nadine Finigan-Carr and her son, who has autism, started the process in February of his junior year.

He didn't have an updated plan on record because he attended a private school. The family had to find specialists, sit for the necessary tests and complete the various forms needed to send to the College Board and ACT.

It wasn't until summer that Finigan-Carr's son was approved for the accommodations he needed. By then he could only take the tests once in the fall, unlike many of his peers who took the tests multiple times to try to improve their scores.

"This was not something that we just got somebody to sign a piece of paper to do," Finigan-Carr said.

Cortland said Finigan-Carr's experience is shared by many families whose children require special accommodations.

"This isn't stuff you're going to get from your family physicians," he said. "This is hardcore psycho-educational testing."

