'We had no idea this patient was pregnant': Nurse's 911 call details surprise birth

PHOENIX – A nurse at an Arizona health facility told a 911 operator that the staff had no idea an incapacitated 29-year-old patient was pregnant before she gave birth to a boy on Dec. 29, according to the panicked 911 call released Friday by Phoenix police.

The 5-minute, 11-second 911 call details the minutes after the woman unexpectedly gave birth. Staff can be heard scrambling to resuscitate the baby after the "surprise" delivery.

The caller, who tells the dispatcher she's a nurse at Hacienda de los Angeles, says the baby wasn't breathing and was "turning blue."

"One of the patients just had a baby and we had no idea she was pregnant," she said. "We were not prepared for that."

"Baby's turning blue," she continued. "We need someone now!"

The caller tells the dispatcher the baby was not responding, but they were performing chest compressions and attempting to suction the baby. She didn't know the condition of the mother, but she later told the dispatcher the mom was OK.

An incapacitated patient at Hacienda de los Angeles, 1402 South Mountain Ave., gave birth Dec. 29. The Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the perpetrator who sexually assaulted and impregnated the patient. More

The caller repeatedly told the 911 operator they weren't aware the patient was even pregnant and the birth came as a "complete surprise." She can be heard telling another person in the background that the patient had a baby. The other individual responded in shock.

The caller is unable to answer the dispatcher's questions about how long the woman had been pregnant.

The nurse announces the baby was responsive and had started to cry more than 4 minutes into the call.

"Thank God," she said into the phone.

Paramedics initially responded to Hacienda Healthcare in response to an "infant code" call at 3:45 p.m.

The woman and her baby were taken to a hospital, where they were recuperating. Her family lawyer said the baby will be well cared for.

The mom has been a patient of the 60-bed facility since she was 3 years old, according to court records, and was described as "incapacitated" and "unable to make any decisions or give consent due to her disability."

The child's birth raised questions about whether the woman had been sexually assaulted more than once and whether others at the facility had also been assaulted.

Phoenix police were conducting a sexual-assault investigation, and multiple state agencies were involved. Investigators obtained DNA from male workers at the facility earlier this week.

The department is still asking for the community's assistance in finding the perpetrator.

Bill Timmons, Hacienda HealthCare's longtime CEO, announced his resignation in light of the scandal.

Contributing: Republic reporter Stephanie Innes

More: Police seek DNA from male workers at Phoenix nursing facility

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'We had no idea this patient was pregnant': Nurse's 911 call details surprise birth