Here's what happened to the migrant caravan that arrived in Tijuana last year

TIJUANA, Mexico — The familiar ritual unfolds each morning like clockwork now, next to the giant "Mexico" in block letters that greets visitors and migrants to the Chaparral pedestrian crossing into San Diego.

A woman standing under a temporary shade looked at a large book containing a list of migrants waiting to claim asylum in the United States.

She raised a megaphone and yelled, "1933."

It was the last number of the day, a day during which U.S. immigration officials would only process 30 individuals. Thousands more were waiting their turn.

Omar Rivera Martinez, a migrant from El Salvador, looked on. He and his family were number 1935. They'd have to wait until their number was called on the following day, but his spirits were high.

"I'm so happy that they're going to go to the other side," he said, referring to his family. "I hope God looks after them because I won't be with them."

Rivera Martinez left El Salvador with his wife and three kids in October. They are among 6,000 migrants from Central America who flooded into Tijuana in November after traveling through Mexico in caravans, overwhelming local authorities, and drawing the wrath of President Donald Trump, who in response deployed several thousand activity-duty military troops to the southern border.

Three months later, most of the 6,000 migrants are gone. Nearly half chose to wait in line for a chance to ask for asylum at the San Ysidro port of entry, despite the long waits. Most have already seen a U.S. immigration officer.

The remaining migrants chose to stay in Mexico, return home, or travel to other areas of the border, where they either attempted to enter the U.S. illegally or asked for asylum at other ports of entry, according to initial estimates from the Mexican government.

Rivera Martinez was deported from the U.S. in 2018, and therefore won't ask for asylum with the rest of the family. But he's relieved his family will finally get the chance to make their case for asylum in the U.S. after months in limbo in Tijuana.

When the caravan arrived, there were already 2,000 migrants waiting to claim asylum. They had arrived on their own.

With shelters at capacity, the city government opened a makeshift shelter at a sports complex to house the waves of Central Americans who arrived weekly for nearly a month.

A child plays at one of the shelters in Tijuana, Mexico, February 2019, where migrants wait to meet with U.S. immigration officials and claim asylum in the United States.

But as more migrants arrived, living conditions began to deteriorate, and small groups of asylum seekers started crossing the border illegally.

By December, when 6,000 people packed the sports complex designed to hold 3,500, the federal government stepped in. They opened a larger shelter at a former concert venue farther from the border.

Mexican immigration officials shut it down the last week of January, with only a few dozen families remaining at the facility. The remaining families were transferred to permanent shelters.

With wait times to claim asylum stretching up to six weeks, it's unclear how many caravan members chose to cross the border illegally. The Mexican government estimated about 1,000 had made the attempt and were caught.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not corroborate that figure, only pointing to overall enforcement statistics.