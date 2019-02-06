'Happy Birthday' serenade, Kavanaugh, investigations: What were the surprises in Trump's SOTU speech?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump touched on a litany of usual topics – immigration, criminal justice, Obamacare – during his second State of the Union address Tuesday night.

But there were also some surprises in the 82-minute speech.

‘Ridiculous partisan investigations’

Trump never tires of slamming special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. A “witch hunt” is how he often describes the Mueller probe and other congressional investigations.

But Trump had been expected to lay off the anti-Mueller rhetoric in the State of the Union address, which is usually a vehicle for sweeping policy proposals.

Alas, the president couldn’t help himself.

He never mentioned Mueller by name, but he slammed “ridiculous partisan investigations” and even went so far as to suggest they threat the country’s economic prosperity.

"An economic miracle is taking place in the United States," he said. "And the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations."

Democratic women cheer

In one of the bigger surprises of the night, Trump actually got loud cheers and a standing ovation from the Democratic women in Congress. Yes, the Democratic women.

The female lawmakers – dressed in white in honor of the suffragist movement – jumped to their feet, hugged each other and gave each other high-fives and fist-bumps when the Republican president mentioned the record number of women now serving in Congress.

“USA! USA!” they chanted.

“You weren’t supposed to do that,” Trump said, obviously pleased by the unexpected outburst.

Whither Kavanaugh?

Brett Kavanaugh, the newest member of the Supreme Court, was one of just four justices from the high court who showed up to hear Trump’s speech in person.

One thing Kavanaugh did not hear: His own name.

Not once during his speech did Trump mention Kavanaugh, who was confirmed to the bench last year after a bitterly partisan battle in which California professor Christine Blasey Ford accused him of sexually assaulting her when both were teenagers. Kavanaugh denied the allegations and was confirmed to the bench on a near party-line vote.

During last year’s State of the Union address, Trump gave a special shout-out to Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was easily confirmed to the bench after Trump nominated him for the post early in his presidency. Kavanaugh, Trump’s second appointee, got no such recognition.

‘Happy Birthday’ serenade

It’s not often that members of Congress break out into an impromptu rendition of “Happy Birthday” during a State of the Union address.

But that’s what happened Tuesday night when Trump introduced Holocaust survivor Judah Samet, who just happened to be celebrating his 81st birthday. Samet, who also survived a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue last October, beamed from his seat near first lady Melania Trump’s in the visitor’s gallery.

“They wouldn’t do that for me!” Trump joked, going off script.

No border wall ‘emergency’

Trump used his speech to call again for Democrats to cede to his demand for $5.7 billion to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

One thing he didn’t do: Declare a national emergency along the border.

Trump has threatened that, if Democrats refuse to allocate money for the wall, he might declare an emergency, which could free up billions for the structure but would also draw court challenges. The idea also has met resistance from some Republicans, who fear it would open the door for a future Democratic president to declare an emergency on liberal priorities, such as climate change.

Trump may yet declare an emergency on the border. But not in Tuesday's speech.

