'Heartbeat bills' reveal extremist anti-abortion view that values unborn over women

“Fetal heartbeat” laws are all the rage right now.

Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio and Mississippi have passed bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. Similar bills are working their way through the legislatures of South Carolina, Louisiana and Alabama.

Of the bills passed, only Georgia allows an exception for rape and incest; in Alabama the sponsor of a bill that would ban nearly all abortions threatened to kill the legislation if rape or incest exceptions were added.

These laws effectively outlaw abortion at six weeks, just two weeks after a missed period, a point at which many women don’t even realize they are pregnant. The likelihood that a preteen or teenage girl would know she is pregnant in time to beat this cutoff is almost nonexistent. Indeed, the only reason an 11-year-old Ohio girl recently impregnated by a rapist wouldn’t be forced to give birth is because the law ins't in effect yet and its implementation will likely be delayed by legal challenges.

Abortion-rights opponents believe this is just moral consistency. If an embryo or fetus is a person, then ending that life is murder. Nobody should be murdered, ergo an 11-year-old who has been raped should be forced to carry her pregnancy to term.

See, a not so funny thing happens when you blindly follow ideology — or in this case, theology — to its natural end point. You become an extremist. If your principles inextricably lead you to the conclusion that, for example, a teenager impregnated by her father should be forced to give birth to that child, it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

I long valued intellectual consistency above all. It was a theoretically laudable trait until it gave way to a myopic moral certainty that created troubling blind spots. This damaging predilection long predated my conversion to Christianity, which turned a tiny spark of certitude into a raging inferno of unyielding self-righteousness.

'I wanted to be a real Christian'

A little backstory: More than a decade ago, I came to faith while attending an evangelical church in New York City with my then-boyfriend. After this, I followed a winding path of spiritual searching during which time I steeped myself in evangelical theology. In the end, I returned to the Catholic Church, the faith of my beloved grandparents. Throughout this period, I was surrounded by people who believe that one could not be a "real Christian" if they weren't "pro-life."

I wanted to be a real Christian.

Though I didn't see much in what I read in the Bible to justify this litmus test, I was new to the faith and trusted those who seemed more theologically knowledgeable. While I came to describe myself as "pro-life," I felt frustrated by how disinterested the people around me were in actually helping women reduce abortions. I believed, as I do now, that to reduce abortions, overturning Roe v. Wade was not the answer. What was needed was providing women the resources they need, which at a minimum involves universal health care, something most abortion critics oppose because of their fealty to Republican ideology. The costs of maternal care and a pregnancy alone could bankrupt a woman with no health insurance.

Anti-abortion pregnancy centers, which exist to talk women out of having an abortion, know this well. The first thing they do for a pregnant woman considering abortion is get her on Medicaid if she is eligible, so that her pregnancy health care will be covered. Yet these same people invariably support Republican politicians who are working to dismantle Obamacare and oppose Medicaid expansion, government funding for child care and anti-poverty programs.