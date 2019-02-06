Some people at a South Florida beach say a giant cross that washed ashore could be a holy sign.

Saturday, a painted 20-foot, barnacle-covered wooden cross was found at the water's edge of a beach along Galt Ocean Mile in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A group of people dragged the cross onto the beach behind the Ocean Manor Beach Resort, where it is now on display.

Tourist Greg Gay from Michigan told local TV station WSVN he found the cross. Gray, who said he's not a churchgoer, said he "felt heavenly about it."

Ocean Manor resort Owner Frank Talerico told WSVN he had goosebumps when he learned of the cross and believed it was a sign of protection. He said his sister had been praying at the property that morning after having a bad dream.

No one knows where the cross came from, although some have speculated it could have traveled from Puerto Rico.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Heavenly' 20-foot cross washes ashore at South Florida beach