'Hulk' actor Lou Ferrigno shares photo of police scene while serving as a reserve sheriff

"Hulk" actor Lou Ferrigno shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it is like to be on a police "ride along," after being named an honorary officer with the Syracuse (New York) Police Department.

The former bodybuilder is best known for his role as the ‘Hulk’ on the sci-fi TV series "The Incredible Hulk."

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" on Monday, Ferrigno discussed the importance of supporting officers as crime surges.

He said, "It's all about respecting that leadership, because most kids today, there's no God, there's no respect. They have no respect for themselves. That's why I'm fortunate."

Actor Lou Ferrigno spoke to "Fox and Friends" about his great admiration for police officers. Getty Images

'INCREDIBLE HULK' STAR LOU FERRIGNO HELPS FAN SUFFERING FROM SEIZURE

In his post on Facebook, Ferrigno called himself a reserve sheriff and expressed his gratitude for being able to help multiple communities during his "ride along" with police.

Lou Ferrigno's father was a member of the police service as an NYPD officer for 26 years. Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic

In the photo, Ferrigno and his fellow officers are on the scene of what appears to be a car accident as one officer attends to a person in the car while several people crowd around the area.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ferrigno's father was an officer with the NYPD for 26 years.

Lou Ferrigno is pictured here in character as the Hulk on his television show "The Incredible Hulk." CBS

In his own right, Ferrigno has had a lengthy history of supporting police departments all across the country.

Fox News Digital's Bailee Hill contributed to this report.