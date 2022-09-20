'Jeopardy!' fans upset after host Ken Jennings allows 'unbelievable' final response

"Jeopardy!" fans are not pleased with the outcome of Monday night’s episode.

The show’s host, Ken Jennings, accepted a final response that was deemed "unacceptable" by fans online.

Emmett Stanton, who won "Jeopardy!" on Friday, made a return on Monday night. During the final bet, Jennings said the final clue, which read: "The governor of Massachusetts wrote, it 'is a poor document, but a mighty act…wrong in its delay till January, but grand & sublime after all.'"

Stanton was competing against Suzanne Goss and Jason Freeman, who were all nearly even at the end of the game. The scores going into the final round showed Goss with $8,400, Freeman with $8,400 and Stanton with $8,000.

In the final round of "Jeopardy!" players handwrite their submission and choose how much they want to bet. Stanton put all of his money on the line and placed an $8,000 bet.

It appears that Stanton knew what he wanted to bet, "Emancipation Proclamation," but his note was illegible. He wrote "Emancipation" before attempting to spell "Proclamation" twice. His first attempt he crossed out.

After Jennings read Stanton’s submission, he replied, "What is the Emancipation... Proclamation," with the show’s host appearing to have some trouble figuring out what Stanton tried to write. "That is correct."

Goss and Freeman both did not have the correct answer, but since Goss only bet $6,000, she would have won on a technicality had Stanton’s answer been deemed unacceptable.

"Jeopardy!" fans took to Reddit following the episode. "I'm not sure how the judges accepted the writing on Final Jeopardy today. The first half worked, but the second... whew," one user wrote.

Another added a simple, "Unbelievable lol."

"There's no possible way to translate that last half into Proclamation, regardless of observed intent," another user chimed in.

The show’s 39th season premiered on Sept. 12 with Jennings slated as the host until January. The show announced that Jennings and Mayim Bialik would take over for the late Alex Trebek in July.

Alex Trebek died of cancer in 2020 after hosting the show for more than 37 years.

On Wednesday, Jennings was previously accused by fans on Twitter of unfairly adjudicating two contestants' answers during the show.

On the show, Jennings allowed contestant Luigi de Guzman to correct his answer but did not allow Harriet Wagner to correct hers.